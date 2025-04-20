Meteorologists warn 'dual peak' of allergens could mean long, enduring allergy season: 'It can last through the summer and into the early fall'

"Even if we have an 'average' season, we could easily see a few-day period of some extreme pollen."

For anyone who has suffered seasonal allergies, springtime may signal the return of active plant life, but it also brings a wave of pollen.

According to meteorologists, several regions across the United States can expect a particularly difficult allergy season, especially for ragweed allergy sufferers.

What's happening?

An allergy report from AccuWeather predicted that folks in the Tennessee Valley may be in store for what it described as a "dual peak" during ragweed allergy season. The forecast features an increase in moisture in the late summer months.

AccuWeather senior meteorologist and allergy expert Alan Reppert noted the potential for a handful of severe pollen counts in other areas.

"Even if we have an 'average' season, we could easily see a few-day period of some extreme pollen when things dry out and there is a week of warm temperatures, especially in the Northeast," Reppert said.

For those with grass pollen allergies, the Northeast and Pacific Northwest could be the biggest trouble spots.

"Grass pollen starts as tree pollen starts to wane and can begin along the Gulf Coast as soon as April when grass starts to grow," Reppert said. "It can last through the summer and into the early fall before the sun angle starts to decrease low enough or a frost occurs."

Why are seasonal allergies concerning?

According to Reppert, a significant portion of Americans have allergies.

"About one-quarter of U.S. adults have been diagnosed with seasonal allergies, and nearly 1 in 5 children have seasonal allergies," Reppert says.

That's about 80 million people, and many studies have been conducted to link the extent of allergies with the changing climate. As the global temperature has continued to rise over the last several decades, pollen, mold, and other allergen counts have increased as well.

In a 2022 study, researchers noted that "warmer temperatures lead to an increased pollen count in some specific locations and for longer periods."

They concluded: "Environmental pollution and increased temperatures have contributed immensely to … climate change and thus have impacted human health significantly. These environmental changes can cause an increase in the production of pollens and change the molecular characteristics of pollen that may increase their allergenic properties."

What can be done about seasonal allergies?

Many countries are introducing legislation to combat the impacts of the rising global temperature. In Australia and the United Kingdom, lawmakers have pushed to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 in an effort to drive down planet-warming gas pollution.

Besides taking prescribed allergy medication, there are several preventive measures allergy sufferers can practice to reduce symptoms.

Seasonal allergies tend to be worst in the morning, often reaching their peak levels. So, at the height of a particular allergy season, it's best to avoid exposure early in the day.

Allergy sufferers are also recommended to change their clothes after coming inside. This is to prevent pollen from spreading in your home. Rinsing your skin and hair can also help shed any unwanted outdoor pollen as well.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



