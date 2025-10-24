US region suffers under crushing impact of unrelenting drought: 'Abnormally dry'

Droughts are one of many natural disasters pointing to a larger, global climate crisis. As temperatures reach new highs, places around the world are experiencing excessive dryness.

In Minnesota, droughts quadrupled in size over the course of just one week, as MPR News reported in early October.

What's happening?

Areas of moderate drought accelerated jumped from 3% to 12%, and areas considered abnormally dry expanded from 35% to 57%.

With the majority of the state experiencing these situations, the issues don't stop with just dead grass or dry skin. These conditions impact agriculture, and droughts increase the risk of wildfire.

Why is the Minnesota drought concerning?

While droughts, floods, and hurricanes are all part of life, rising global temperatures supercharge these and other extreme weather events. What already happens is more likely to occur on a larger scale — meaning harsher and less manageable consequences.

Droughts in particular are happening at an alarming rate. In Africa, historic dry conditions have resulted in the loss of food, water, and energy supplies, resulting in widespread hunger for more than 90 million people. A broader report links incessant droughts with climbing food prices since every aspect of food production is impacted by droughts.

Droughts are a uniquely straightforward indication of rising global temperatures. As the planet heats up due to the burning of dirty fuels, air quality as well as natural ecosystem functions diminish.

What can be done about drought conditions?

If you live in an area that is impacted by droughts, or just want to do your part in preserving natural resources, you can cut back your water usage. By paying attention to running faucets and shower times, this precious resource can be better safeguarded. Educating yourself on climate issues such as water scarcity is another great way to make a difference.

While extreme weather events often disrupt power from the grid, you can make your home more resilient by installing solar panels with battery storage, which drastically reduces or eliminates your dependence on the grid.

