Ranchers face gut-wrenching decisions amid major drought: 'It's been a struggle'

"I hate to put it that way, but it's just the facts."

As a drought wreaks havoc on the island of Hawaiʻi, many ranchers are being forced to make tough decisions regarding their own future.

What's happening?

According to data from the National Integrated Drought Information System, over half of the Hawaiian islands are experiencing drought conditions. Another 31% of the state is facing abnormally dry conditions.

Perhaps the most affected area in the entire region is the island of Hawaiʻi. As reported by Honolulu Civil Beat, the ongoing drought has proved to be an enormous challenge to the island's many ranchers. With 20% of the island dedicated to ranching, the agricultural industry plays a vital role in the local economy.

However, with rainfall in short supply, many ranchers are finding that it's become increasingly difficult to make a living. "It's been a struggle," said Guy Galimba, a rancher in Hawaiʻi. "It's hard to make grass-fed animals without grass."

Why is the drought in Hawaiʻi important?

With just under 150,000 head of cattle, Hawaiʻi is responsible for supplying nearly 9 million pounds of beef every year. But with drought conditions impacting the pastures that the cattle feed on, ranchers are now being forced to thin out their herds because of a lack of feed. Civil Beat noted that Galimba has recently decreased his herd from 1,300 head to around 800.

With little relief in the forecast, Galimba has resorted to wishful thinking to end the drought. "I want a bad year," the rancher said, referring to heavy rain events such as tropical storms or even hurricanes. "I hate to put it that way, but it's just the facts."

The dire conditions have caught the attention of many climate experts. Ryan Longman, a drought researcher at the University of Hawaiʻi, said that pinpointing the exact cause of the extended drought has been a bit of a challenge. The impact of rising global temperatures has been well-documented by researchers, but weather phenomena such as El Niño, the Pacific Decadal Oscillation, and the Madden-Julian Oscillation each may play a part as well.

"It's complex to say the least," Longman explained. "And it's dynamic."

What's being done about the climate in Hawaiʻi?

For years, researchers have warned that the rising global temperature can significantly contribute to an increase in severe droughts. Higher temperatures increase evaporation, leading to drier soils and reduced precipitation, while also potentially shifting storm tracks away from certain regions. This means that even if some areas experience more rainfall overall, others may face more frequent and intense droughts, like in Hawaiʻi.

However, not everyone is so sure that the climate is evolving. Lani Petrie, a rancher and president of the Hawaiʻi Cattlemen's Council, looks to the past as her evidence. "I think the world's been moving in directions for millions of years and we're not going to see, in a couple of decades, a big change," Petrie said. "The sky is not falling in."

In the meantime, Petrie explained to Civil Beat that investing in water infrastructure has been cost-effective. That includes a $1 million water reservoir, which helps during extended drought conditions.

"With our catchment system right now, half an inch of rain is 100,000 gallons of water," Petrie noted. "As ranchers and farmers, we built these kinds of things into our equations."

