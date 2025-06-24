Officials closely monitor water levels as heavy rainfall alters crucial water reservoir: 'We are releasing water in a controlled manner'

The earlier rainfall is a timely boost for its enormous agricultural sector.

Heavy rainfall in southern India is bringing much-needed relief to the area's crucial reservoirs in two districts.

According to DD News, the southwest monsoon helped to raise water levels in multiple reservoirs in Tamil Nadu.

On June 15, the outlet reported the Papanasam reservoir was at 126.55 feet. This marked a significant improvement from the previous month, when it was just under 86 feet, per The Hindu.

Water levels in the Servalar and Manimuthar reservoirs have also improved and are expected to rise further in the coming weeks.

The southwest monsoon began early in 2025. As The Indian Express noted, this was the first early onset since 2009.

It usually begins in the first week of June, but because of what the India Meteorological Department termed "very favorable" conditions, the intense rains began in late May.

The IMD reported that May 2025 was the wettest month since records began in 1901.

For Tamil Nadu, the earlier rainfall is a timely boost for its enormous agricultural sector, which has struggled with droughts in recent years. According to Mongabay, the 2016-18 drought was the worst in 150 years.

For now, officials are keeping a close eye on the situation. A senior engineer told DD News, "We are releasing water in a controlled manner to support agricultural activities and drinking water supply, while also ensuring that there is no overflow or threat to low-lying areas."

India is already feeling the effects of extreme weather driven by the planet-heating emissions of dirty energy. In 2024, there were over 40,000 cases of heatstroke and over 700 fatalities, per HeatWatch.

While the country has made some impressive gains in clean energy — it's the third-largest producer of solar energy in the world, according to IRENA — coal is still very much king for its gigantic energy needs.

Of course, a reservoir's water levels improving is always a positive development, but without effective and sustained local action, it will only be a temporary boon.

