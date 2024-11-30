Researchers develop solar-powered cow-milking device that could transform agricultural industry: 'Embrace the innovation'

The new cow-milking device is not only beneficial for farmers but also for the environment.

Scientists have developed a cow-milking solution that could revolutionize the agricultural industry, making the process much more efficient. According to a recent article published in Phys.org, researchers at the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) have created a solar-powered device that dramatically reduces the time it takes to milk a cow.

The solar-powered device first pumps water through a solar-operated submersible well pump. That water then moves to a raised storage tank, providing easy tap access for farming and household needs.

Lead researcher Grivin Chipula also noted that the system powers a milking machine and supplies light for the household, which is essential for farmers who milk their cows at dawn and in the evening.

For small-scale farmers especially, milking cows is time-consuming and exhausting. Robert Mbendera, a small dairy farmer in Malawi, told SciDev.Net (via Phys.org) that he spent over 2.5 hours milking his one cow twice a day by hand.

However, now the time he spends milking his cow has significantly decreased thanks to the solar-powered cow-milking device. According to the farmer, it only takes him between eight and 10 minutes to milk his cow when using the device.

Mbendera is not the only farmer who's experienced major improvements with the device. Other small-scale farmers have also tested out the device and have reported improvements in efficiency, milk produced, and quality of life.

The new cow-milking device is not only beneficial for farmers but also for the environment. Since it's solar-powered, the device releases no harmful gases into the atmosphere, offering a clean solution for the agricultural industry.

After seeing the success of the initial trials with the device, Malawi's National Commission for Science and Technology (NCST) hopes to expand the project across rural Malawi.

"Having seen the positive impact of the innovation, the smallholder farmers [involved in the pilot] regrouped themselves into a co-operative to embrace the innovation," Mike Kachedwa, chief research services officer at NCST, said.

