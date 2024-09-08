Experts issue warning about concerning side effect of climate change on the workplace: 'We must also shift our response'

Worker-led initiatives are emerging to combat exploitation related to climate change and workplace harassment.

Climate change is having detrimental impacts on workplace safety.

What's happening?

A recent article by Devex reveals a concerning link between climate change and gender-based violence and harassment, particularly against female workers. As global temperatures rise, productivity decreases — "by 2030, 2.2% of total working hours will be lost due to climate-related heat stress," Devex wrote, citing the International Labor Organization.

With decreased productivity, there is an increased risk of workplace abuse. Devex cited instances of female workers who were denied access to bathrooms until their production quotas were met or subjected to long or unsafe working hours that resulted in their collapse.

Why is this important?

As temperatures continue to climb, workers are facing severe and potentially deadly conditions. The dangers of extreme heat are well-documented: 1,300 people die every year because of extreme heat, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Despite the risks, many workers are still unprotected. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently barred municipalities from creating heat protections, including guaranteed water and rest breaks, for workers.

Exploitation contributes to unsustainable practices that further harm the environment, as companies prioritize profits over ethical labor or environmental standards.

What's being done to protect vulnerable workers?

While there are many laws aimed at protecting workers from gender-based harassment and violence, "globally, 359 million women remain unprotected by law against sexual harassment in employment," Devex wrote, citing the Global Partnership for Education.

In response to this gap, worker-led initiatives are emerging to combat exploitation related to climate change and workplace harassment. A newly proposed OSHA regulation would ensure workers receive adequate water and rest breaks when temperatures exceed 80 degrees.

As the climate changes, so should we.

"Climate is shifting the landscape across every major issue in the world of work," said Shikha Silliman Bhattacharjee, senior policy and innovation officer at human rights organization Equidem, per Devex. "We must also shift our response."

