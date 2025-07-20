Crucial reservoir sees surge in water levels after recent rainfall: 'Managing the inflows efficiently and safely'

Water levels at the Priyadarshini Jurala Project have reached 317.44 meters, filling the Krishna River dam to the brim, reported Telangana Tribune.

Now, only about a meter remains before the water reaches its 318.52-meter capacity.

The dam, located in Jogulamba Gadwal district, now handles a rush of 124,000 cusecs flowing in from upstream rains. To manage this surge, 12 gates have been opened, sending 86,212 cusecs downstream through the spillway to prevent overflow.

Right now, the dam serves two vital purposes: powering homes and watering crops. The hydroelectric plant takes in 27,699 cusecs to make electricity, a welcome boost during the rainy months.

Meanwhile, water flows to fields through multiple channels. Bhima Lift-I pushes out 650 cusecs, Koilsagar Lift uses 315 cusecs, and both the Left Main Canal and Right Main Canal feed farms throughout the district.

This healthy water level brings good news for farmers getting ready for the kharif planting season. When dams fill up, they provide security to farming communities while generating clean hydroelectric power, reducing the need for coal and gas energy.

The smart handling of the dam's water benefits everyone nearby, from local farmers to city dwellers who rely on electricity.

Dams such as PJP play a key role in India's push for more clean energy. These systems help cut the air pollution that comes from burning coal and other dirty fuels by catching and reusing rainwater.

"The PJP Dam is managing the inflows efficiently and safely," noted local authorities. "All spillway gates have been opened to ensure proper water flow and energy generation."

For people living downstream, the stable running of the dam provides peace of mind during rainy months, when flood worries usually grow. The balanced approach to handling water shows how these projects can meet multiple community needs while working with seasonal weather patterns.

