Officials issue warning as state endures 300 days of drought leading up to summer: 'There is a cause for concern'

"There is about a four- to six-month lag period for groundwater recharge."

Central Maryland recently experienced approximately 300 days of drought conditions, impacting underground and surface water levels throughout the region.

Despite the eventual rains that fell, water conditions have yet to fully improve.

What's happening?

As CBS News reported, Maryland's Liberty Reservoir reached a 20-year low, resulting in water restrictions.

Evan Carrozza, with Baltimore County's Department of Environmental Protection and Sustainability, said, "There is a cause for concern anytime there is a drought."

He also explained, "Just because we had a lot of precipitation in May, there is about a four- to six-month lag period for groundwater recharge."

Frequent rainfall throughout the summer will be needed to restore groundwater levels to normal. If residents don't adhere to water restrictions, it could take even longer for water levels to bounce back.

Why are surface and groundwater levels important?

Water levels above and below ground have a direct impact on residents' access to safe drinking water. They are also crucial for maintaining healthy ecosystems, preserving biodiversity in natural habitats, and supporting local agriculture.

Without normal water levels, drinking water sources can become more susceptible to "forever chemicals" that are toxic to people and wildlife. Water level changes can also impact food resources for migratory birds and expose people and animals to toxic dust, causing adverse health effects.

Droughts are becoming increasingly common worldwide due to unsustainable pollution levels, extreme weather events, and the planet's steady increase in temperature. However, water restrictions that encourage residents to limit their water usage can help conserve valuable water during times of drought.

What can I do to improve resilience during droughts?

If you live in an area experiencing a drought, follow water restriction orders and limit your personal water usage. In your garden, practice deep yet infrequent watering, and use mulch to help retain soil moisture.

Consider adding more drought-tolerant, native plants to your yard that require less water and maintenance. Natural lawns, rainwater collection, and small daily changes, such as using an efficient dishwasher, all help conserve water where it's truly needed in your community.

Since droughts combined with high temperatures can lead to power outages, you can boost your personal resilience by switching to solar energy to power your home. Homeowners can save up to $10,000 by using EnergySage's free online tool to compare quotes from trusted local solar installers.

To improve public awareness about droughts and water restrictions where you live, share what you learn about these critical climate issues with people you know. When we work together to conserve water, we can persevere through droughts and ensure our water is safe and accessible when needed.

