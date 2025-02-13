Dog owner devastated after returning to once-thriving park: 'It's just gone'

If you're a dog parent, you understand how much your pets love being outside on walks or runs, and it's even better when you have a dog park to take them to. So imagine the surprise when TikToker Kat (@jellyroots) took her two dogs there as usual, only to be met with…nothing. Her video post showed how the once lustrous green space has been razed.

In the video, she says, "This beautiful little park that I found that my dogs and I used to go to all the time…it's just gone."

Kat showed a "before" picture of the park featuring a pathway of stunning tall trees with a natural green canopy to walk under. Another shot showed her dogs clearly happy as they smiled among the vegetation. As of the video, there wasn't a concrete reason for the demolition, but the OP speculated such a lovely greenspace is now gone to make way for "cookie cutter townhouses" or a parking lot.

"These all used to be big lotus ponds," Kat says in the video. "I wanna throw up."

Besides lotuses, many native wildflowers grew in the dog park. So, in addition to being a place for canines to see other four-legged friends, it was likely a haven for smaller critters like pollinating butterflies, moths, bees, beetles, and hummingbirds.

One person in the comments exclaimed, "WHERE WILL THE BUGS LIVE," to which Kat responded, "This is why they're in mass extinction." She didn't make a hyperbolic statement as when crews removed those flowers, grass, and trees, they also destroyed the homes of many pollinators.

Without homes, these friendly critters can't raise and protect other pollinators to keep their reproductive cycle going. They also have no nectar, seeds, or fruits to feed on. A threat to pollinators is a danger to the entire world supply and everyone on the planet. Per Defenders of Wildlife, as much as 40% of invertebrate pollinator species in some regions are endangered.

As Kat wrote in the caption, "God forbid we have green space."

An empathetic commenter stated: "My neighborhood used to have a lush golf course with giant trees and ponds that ran behind all of our houses. They cut down all the trees in 2018, and now it's just a dirt lot collecting trash. Why???"

Someone else stated, "I grew up [in] a town surrounded by woods and fields. They all got torn up for different gravel pits."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.