University students astonished after discovering rare beetle not seen in nearly a century: 'It's important to protect them'

A group of biology students at the University of Louisville was awed after a research project led to the unexpected discovery of a rare beetle that hadn't been seen in almost 100 years.

As explained by UofLnews.com, graduate student Kane Lawhorn, undergraduate students Ignatius Wirasakti and Emma Jones, and biology professor Steve Yanoviak conducted a study on how insects respond to gaps in the forest canopy and stumbled upon the beetle Limulodes paradoxus, which had not been seen alive since 1933.

The beetles, which measure just 1 millimeter in length, were found after ant nests collected for the study were placed under a microscope. They were discovered to have a "mutually beneficial relationship" with the ants, as they clean the immature larvae and pupae of the ants of potentially deadly fungi while also getting free transportation within the nests from using the ants as a virtual "taxi" service.

The only two known habitats of these rare creatures are Arizona and the border of Ohio and Kentucky, but these findings allow the Louisville research team to study them with great detail in their natural environments. The discovery underscores the importance of conserving and protecting natural habitats that foster biodiversity.

"When we preserve and manage forests, species that we don't even know exist or haven't seen in a while will inhabit that land, and it's important to protect them," Lawhorn told UofLnews.com.

Beetles are among the most biodiverse animal groups in the world, with nearly 400,000 different species. Unfortunately, many insect populations are in decline due to factors like air pollution, habitat destruction, and the use of chemical pesticides.

For instance, research has shown that air pollution affects insects' ability to find food and mates by contaminating their antennas with particulate matter, which can seriously disrupt their natural behaviors and survival.

You can help protect these important creatures in multiple ways, such as letting wildflowers and native plants grow in your yard and avoiding chemical pesticides and fertilizers. These small changes can ​​create a more insect-friendly environment and help support the health and diversity of our ecosystems.

