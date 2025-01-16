  • Home Home

Resident captures video of first-ever visitor in backyard garden: 'Nothing better than spotting beautiful little creatures'

by Veronica Booth
"And that, folks, is what native planting is all about."

An ecstatic gardener posted a video of an adorable hummingbird flitting around their garden, showcasing the sweet critters you can attract with a lush landscape. 

The video posted to Reddit shows a tiny hummingbird buzzing around a garden full of colorful flowers. The caption read, "I just had my first hummingbird visitor to my native garden!" The critter seemed particularly interested in the tall purple flowers. The poster identified them as Lobelia siphilitica or blue cardinal flowers in the comments. 

The garden in this video is thriving with flowers, bushes, and other plants. These are the kinds of endearing visitors to a natural lawn. Rewilding your yard, meaning to let native plants take over, results in lots of enchanting critters.

This poster created a flourishing space for pollinators. Hummingbirds are one of the most important pollinators, along with bees and butterflies. People in the post comments speculated that this was a ruby-throated hummingbird. They live in the lower 48 states, making them one of the most common pollinators in a rewilded yard.

These pollinators play a crucial role in the success of many plants. According to the University of California, Davis, over 160 plants native to North America depend exclusively on hummingbirds.

Curating a natural lawn also benefits you. You'll save money on lawn maintenance and lawn care products. And you won't have to spend countless hours mowing and pruning. Plus, you get to enjoy a stunning space with charming visitors like this hummingbird. Letting native plants grow means a happier, healthier local system and a beautiful garden.

People in the comments were overjoyed for OP. One person declared,  "Congratulations! Your yard is hummingbird approved." And another chimed in to say, "Nothing better than spotting beautiful little creatures enjoying your (their) space and flowers."

One commenter pointed out that this is the payoff for allowing your lawn to go natural. They said, "And that, folks, is what native planting is all about."

