Scientists make never-before-seen discovery on deep ocean floor: 'We have virtually no idea what lives there'

"It is now important to try to predict the risk."

Researchers uncovered hundreds of previously unknown deep-sea species, giving the scientific community a better idea of what lives on the ocean floor.

A recent study published in Nature Ecology and Evolution found 4,350 wildlife specimens on the seabed. Of those, about 3,826 could be identified from 788 known species, meaning over 500 specimens of potential new species were discovered.

With a more comprehensive catalog of the flora and fauna that live on the ocean floor, researchers can better understand how to preserve that ecosystem.

This study was conducted partly to collect data on the impacts of deep-sea metal mining on wildlife.

The scientists did their research 4,000 meters below the surface in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone, a stretch of sea between Hawaiʻi and Mexico. This area holds critical minerals such as nickel and cobalt used in green tech, including the manufacturing of electric vehicle batteries.

"It is now important to try to predict the risk of biodiversity loss as a result of mining," Adrian Glover, senior author from the Natural History Museum of London, said in a news release.

"This requires us to investigate the biodiversity of the 30 percent of the Clarion-Clipperton Zone that has been protected. At present, we have virtually no idea what lives there," Glover added.

When we have a better picture of what lies in the wake of our industrial projects, we can better address how to extract necessary materials from the environment more responsibly.

In some cases, this information can lead to the complete halt of harmful practices. This helps combat biodiversity loss, which has negatively impacted our food supplies, natural regulatory processes, and more.

The discovery of new species demonstrates what a healthy marine ecosystem can look like and what prevents these environments from thriving.

Researchers have already observed a 37% decline in animal populations in the paths near mining operations in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone. This study can help inform industries on how to prevent further destruction moving forward.

