Scientists astounded after being visited by thriving creatures deep below the ocean: 'This gives us a crucial reference point'

Researchers say they have gained unusual insight into how healthy marine ecosystems should operate, potentially aiding the quest to restore degraded natural areas worldwide.

According to a University of Exeter press release, a team from the university partnered with the Isles of Scilly Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority and Natural England to explore the waters around the Isles of Scilly, a largely untouched archipelago off the U.K.'s Cornish coast.

The scientists placed baited underwater cameras in Isles of Scilly waters and were astounded by the vibrant footage captured by the cost-effective devices.

"The richness and variety of marine life around the Isles of Scilly is wonderful to see," Dr. Owen Exeter from the university's Centre for Ecology and Conservation said. "Our cameras recorded nearly 12,000 individual animals, from 64 species, including large populations of commercially targeted species such as lobsters and small sharks."

The team was also delighted to count bluefin tuna among the species. Globally, the tuna market is valued at more than $43 billion, and bluefin is one of six significant varieties driving demand, according to Fortune Business Insights. Sadly, overfishing all but eliminated bluefin tuna from U.K. waters, as the researchers explained, but their footage suggests they are beginning to return.

Their study, published in the journal Ecological Applications, underscores how protecting our oceans and using sustainable fishing practices can ensure food security for future generations.

The Isles of Scilly waters contain three different Marine Protected Areas, and they have largely been spared from bottom trawling — a destructive fishing technique that involves dragging giant nets along the floor of the ocean.

Marine life unintentionally caught in the trawls can suffer injuries or die. A study also found the practice releases heat-trapping carbon into the atmosphere.

Fortunately, the damage to marine ecosystems doesn't have to be permanent. In Indonesia, for example, contraptions dubbed "reef stars" are helping to accelerate coral reef recovery after the government took action to outlaw blast fishing, which is banned in many other areas as well.

As for ocean cameras, they don't only lead to awe-inspiring and rare marine life sightings, such as when the crew of the research vessel E/V Nautilus spotted a nautilus in the waters of Palau. They can also help scientists develop a more comprehensive restoration roadmap.

"These waters haven't recovered from severe damage — they've remained in comparatively good condition. By studying ecosystems like this, we can start to understand what a healthy U.K. marine environment should look like," Dr. Exeter explained. "This gives us a crucial reference point as we work to restore degraded areas elsewhere."

