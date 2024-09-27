Governor issues new moratorium on potentially catastrophic industry: 'There is insufficient scientific information'

American Samoa has taken a bold step to protect its underwater ecosystems.

Governor Lemanu Peleti Mauga recently issued an executive order suspending seabed mining in American Samoa's waters. This move stops mining, extracting, or removing minerals from the ocean floor.

The deep ocean floor contains deposits of valuable metals and minerals, including nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and rare earth elements. These resources are crucial for various industries, particularly in the production of electronics, renewable energy technologies, and electric vehicle batteries.

However, deep-sea mining poses risks to marine biodiversity. It can destroy habitats, pollute waters, and disrupt critical ecological processes. These impacts could have long-lasting effects on aquatic life and local communities.

The governor's decision highlights a crucial point: We still have a lot to learn about our oceans. Deep-sea ecosystems are among the least understood places on Earth. Islands Business notes that "there is insufficient scientific information and technological development to understand the full scope of potential impacts of seabed mining, and technologies for extracting minerals from the ocean floor remain untested in terms of environmental safety." Yet, they support fish stocks, coral reefs, and essential functions like water temperature regulation and carbon storage.

This moratorium benefits everyone who relies on healthy oceans. Protecting these underwater habitats safeguards the future of the fishing and tourism industries, as well as our planet's overall health.

This pause on mining doesn't mean stopping all ocean exploration. The order still allows for vital scientific research conducted by educational institutions and government agencies. This ongoing research is critical to our efforts to understand and protect our oceans, ensuring that we can continue to learn about them while keeping them safe from harmful mining.

Environmental groups have praised Governor Mauga's decision. Arlo Hemphill from Greenpeace USA commended the move, saying, "The Governor's action is a powerful statement against the risks of deep-sea mining. It's a clear example of the kind of leadership we need to protect our oceans."

