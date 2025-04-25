Boater captures terrifying video of encounter with saltwater crocodile: 'That's a monster'

A boater seemingly located off the coast of Sri Lanka recently recorded a startling video showing a saltwater (or estuarine) crocodile swimming toward their vessel.

They began filming as the animal came closer, capturing the moment just seconds later when the croc suddenly lifted its jaws to snap at the boat before gliding away.

What happened?

TikToker Siyan (@vellalankutty) shared the viral video, which brought reactions of both horror and respect.

"He said stop filming me move on with your day," one viewer joked.

"New fear unlocked," said another.

One viewer added: "Why did I never think about crocs in the ocean. My brain momentarily was like 'that's a monster.'"

While the crocodile's bite toward the boat seemed likely to be a warning more than anything else, as the animal immediately swam away, it could have easily ended in disaster for Siyan.

"General consensus, stay away from crocs," a viewer concluded.

Why are these interactions concerning?

While encountering some wildlife when spending time in nature is to be expected, many of the human-wildlife interactions that have occurred in recent decades are due to people encroaching upon animals' natural habitats. Whether they're in search of food or shelter or merely curious, creatures can wind up stranded in human settlements, unsure of where to go and feeling vulnerable to danger.

Species like saltwater crocodiles are feeling other effects of human-caused pollution. Plastics accumulating in our oceans pose a threat to their safety and well-being.

Meanwhile, rising global temperatures may also be affecting the animals' ability to hunt effectively, according to Live Science, potentially leading to interactions with humans as the crocs hungrily seek out food sources.

Such encounters can endanger the people involved as well as the animals. It's why national parks discourage visitors from approaching, feeding, or interacting with wildlife in any way. Unfortunately, this doesn't prevent everyone from participating in the dangerous behavior.

What can be done to reduce these interactions?

The explosive growth of human populations has already led to major habitat loss for countless species on land and at sea. But there are individuals, nonprofits, and governments collaborating to conserve remaining wild spaces and implement solutions for everyone's safety. Aiming for a diversity of species to thrive, such projects have the potential to strengthen Earth's biodiversity, which is critical to the survival of all life — including humans.

Whether a resident of or visitor to a place with the possibility of wildlife encounters, people should make sure to be respectful of any posted guidelines and never approach animals for any reason. Keeping one's distance can be especially difficult, though, for those whose occupations can bring them up close and personal with such creatures.

Viewing the short but shocking video of the saltwater crocodile, one commenter wrote, "The fact that ur not even safe in the boat is terrifying." Siyan replied, "yeah! bro but this is only one job i like so much."

In India, some communities are trying out alerts like solar-powered alarms to warn residents of wild elephants roaming nearby. It's with the hope of reducing human-wildlife interactions for the safety of both animals and people, particularly those farming tea estates bordering wild spaces and especially susceptible to attacks.

Innovations like this can demonstrate how community members, experts, and policymakers can come together to implement solutions for mutual wildlife and worker protections.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.