Video captures reckless group confronting wild animal in bizarre stunt: 'These are definitely not locals'

As everyone knows, wild animals don't play by social media rules — but some people still insist on testing their luck

A video on Instagram reposted to the TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) account shows footage of a group of men recklessly approaching a wild bear in their underwear. It has sparked outrage, with many users on the app calling out their irresponsible actions.

In response to being cornered, the animal runs away from the group, with the individuals left laughing.

While sentiments about human safety seemed to be implied by the comments, the effects these interactions have on wildlife may be more detrimental.

Similar incidents of wildlife-human interactions have been recorded across social media. While some of these incidents ended without physical harm, others have not been so lucky. Avoiding confronting wild animals, especially in mating season and when they have cubs, is an easy way to reduce the chance of an incident.

With animal habitats being affected by urban sprawl and environmental changes, these types of interactions will become more common.

While this video may have been shared for laughs, the reality is far from amusing. Reckless human behavior can have dire consequences — not only for the individuals involved but for the wildlife they claim to admire. Respecting nature means understanding that wild animals are not entertainment, and actions like these only contribute to a dangerous cycle of harm.

Social media users did not hold back their frustrations, casting their judgments and saying what a close call this incident was.

"I bet the bear wishes he had some human spray," one commenter said.

"These are definitely not locals," another added. "Locals see bears all the time keep their distance."

