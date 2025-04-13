  • Outdoors Outdoors

Video captures reckless group confronting wild animal in bizarre stunt: 'These are definitely not locals'

"I bet the bear wishes he had some human spray."

by Gabriel Holton
"I bet the bear wishes he had some human spray."

Photo Credit: iStock

As everyone knows, wild animals don't play by social media rules — but some people still insist on testing their luck

A video on Instagram reposted to the TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) account shows footage of a group of men recklessly approaching a wild bear in their underwear. It has sparked outrage, with many users on the app calling out their irresponsible actions.

In response to being cornered, the animal runs away from the group, with the individuals left laughing.

While sentiments about human safety seemed to be implied by the comments, the effects these interactions have on wildlife may be more detrimental.

Similar incidents of wildlife-human interactions have been recorded across social media. While some of these incidents ended without physical harm, others have not been so lucky. Avoiding confronting wild animals, especially in mating season and when they have cubs, is an easy way to reduce the chance of an incident.

With animal habitats being affected by urban sprawl and environmental changes, these types of interactions will become more common.

Watch now: This simple device could save thousands of animals

While this video may have been shared for laughs, the reality is far from amusing. Reckless human behavior can have dire consequences — not only for the individuals involved but for the wildlife they claim to admire. Respecting nature means understanding that wild animals are not entertainment, and actions like these only contribute to a dangerous cycle of harm.

Social media users did not hold back their frustrations, casting their judgments and saying what a close call this incident was.

"I bet the bear wishes he had some human spray," one commenter said.

"These are definitely not locals," another added. "Locals see bears all the time keep their distance."

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.
















Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x