Video of animal running through downtown shopping district leaves onlookers stunned: 'Wondering where his home went'

A coyote seen running through the downtown streets of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, has charged conversations about how human development is reshaping the natural world.

What's happening?

A video posted by TikTok user Paula (@paula.herrerav) seemed to show the animal moving briskly down Granville Street, a central avenue for shopping and entertainment. Commenters reported spotting the coyote elsewhere in the city, musing on where it came from and where it was going.

One viewer summed it up: "Wondering where his home went."

Vancouver has a complicated relationship with coyotes and is in the midst of a years-long effort to manage their presence — especially in the forested expanse of Stanley Park. Located on a peninsula near downtown, The Guardian reported that the park saw at least 40 coyote attacks in a nine-month period from December 2020 to August 2021.

Officials responded by culling a total of 11 aggressive coyotes, according to CBC, as well as stepping up patrols and upgrading trash disposal to reduce attractants. Experts blamed human behavior — primarily feeding wildlife and leaving food waste accessible — for conditioning the animals to approach people.

Since then, reported incidents have dropped to zero. Still, coyotes remain part of the city's landscape, as they do in many urban areas.

Why do these encounters matter?

This kind of human-wildlife interaction points to larger shifts, especially as habitat loss, climate pressure, and sprawl push more animals into cities. Though many can't coexist well with humans in such close quarters, some creatures, such as coyotes, are readily adapting to urban life.

Data from the Urban Coyote Research Project, recently published in the journal Urban Ecosystems, shows that coyotes in dense cities like Chicago often live longer than those in rural areas, thanks to stable food sources and fewer threats, like hunting.

But that adaptation brings risks: bolder behavior and concerns about violent interactions, such as the surge of biting incidents in Vancouver. In one recent case, per Block Club Chicago, a coyote was filmed being pulled from a grocery store cooler, showing just how close these encounters can get.

What's being done to help wildlife?

To ease possible tensions with its four-legged residents, the Stanley Park Ecology Society works with provincial officials to monitor coyotes and educate the public about wildlife. Patrols, signage, and new reporting tools also help enable coexistence.

As cities around the world face similar challenges, many are adopting creative solutions of their own.

The city of Los Angeles, where residents occasionally spot mountain lions, is building wildlife crossings to reconnect fragmented habitats, giving animals room to roam. Meanwhile, Chicago researchers use radio collars to study urban coyotes more closely — and preferably keep them out of convenience stores.

Residents can help by securing trash, leashing pets, and avoiding wildlife feeding. Smarter planning and everyday behavior shifts can make cities safer for both people and the animals whose spaces we've encroached upon.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.