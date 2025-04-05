Park visitors watch in horror as woman risks her life next to massive wild animal: 'A literal death wish'

"I can't believe some people have no natural fear of wild animals."

It seems a visitor to Yellowstone was fortunate to escape from a close encounter with one of the park's most iconic residents.

A short video posted on Instagram appears to show an older woman nonchalantly snapping photos of a bison as it approaches her. Showing very little in the way of concern, she simply continues to take pictures as the large animal gets uncomfortably close.

Fortunately, the bison sauntered past without doing any harm, while the visitor seemed oblivious to how dangerous the close encounter could have been. Near the end of the video, a horrified onlooker can be heard saying, "A literal death wish."

The clip prompted a few darkly comic responses. "The old gal sure was lucky!!" said one. Another expressed disbelief: "I can't believe some people have no natural fear of wild animals." Another humorous remark pushed the boundaries of good taste: "Gramma could have gotten a free bison sky diving lesson."

Still, they were right to express some shock. According to the United States Department of the Interior, a male bison can weigh up to 2,000 pounds, while a female bison can weigh up to 1,000 pounds.

Despite their enormous size, these animals can be incredibly fast, capable of reaching a top speed of 35 miles an hour in a short burst, per the DOI. That's much faster than a world-class athlete, never mind someone collecting Social Security.

Bison can be prickly creatures if disturbed, and they can get especially ornery around mating season — mid-July to August. Humans can and have been attacked by bison, which is why the National Park Service cautions visitors to stay more than 25 yards away from them.

The bison herd at Yellowstone National Park is the most important in the U.S. and the country's "last truly wild herd."

Once abundant and a key part of the lives of the Plains Tribes, bison were nearly hunted to extinction by the U.S. government in the 19th century. The Yellowstone herd, which has grazed the plains since prehistoric times, dwindled to just 23 bison.

Fortunately, they're resilient animals, highly adaptable to harsh weather conditions, and their numbers have stabilized after 120 years of conservation efforts. Still, giving bison some space is important for human as well as for animal safety. Encroaching upon wildlife has the potential to alter animal behavior and risks damaging their fragile habitats.

Visitors to Yellowstone will be able to enjoy them for years but should consider following the DOI's advice: "It's great to love the bison but love them from a distance."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



