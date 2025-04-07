Woman sparks debate online after recording encounter with unexpected neighborhood visitors: 'Are they dangerous?'

A walk that would be many animal lovers' dream has prompted a discussion about being safe around wildlife.

What's happening?

In a viral video posted on TikTok, Veronica (@veronicadownunder) films a woman casually strolling down a residential street in Australia. As the camera pans over, viewers can see 10 or so kangaroos relaxing on the sidewalk and in a front yard.

"Chillin' with kangaroos in town," the caption read.

With beautiful weather and the sound of birds chirping in the background, the entire video is as peaceful as the kangaroos' demeanor, which several commenters noted.

"Love the one kangaroo laying on its side just lounging," the most-liked comment said.

But although this walk went smoothly and peacefully, other commenters urged caution when getting so close to kangaroos and other animals. One asked about the kangaroos, "Are they dangerous?" Another described this as a "risky walk."

Why does this matter?

Across the globe, the changing climate and urban sprawl have forced animals out of their natural habitats. This results in more wildlife being spotted in places like shopping centers, theme parks, and, yes, neighborhoods.

Seeing an animal in an unexpected location can be thrilling. But it can also be a terrifying experience to the animal, which occasionally leads to them lashing out.

Although this viral encounter with kangaroos was enjoyable, that's not always the case. Earlier this year, an Australian man was hospitalized after being attacked by a kangaroo while walking to his car.

What can I do to help?

Many communities are taking action to rebuild and restore wildlife habitats, hoping to reverse some of the damage already done by humans.

Still, until that becomes more prevalent, these interactions between humans and wildlife will likely become more common. Should you encounter an unfamiliar animal while at home or vacationing, it's important to take the right actions.

The first step should be avoidance. Whenever possible, if you see wildlife in an urban location, leave them alone.

With kangaroos in particular, the Queensland, Australia, government provides several tips: move to a safe location as slowly as possible; avoid eye contact, bow your head, and keep your arms in to avoid looking like a threat; and do not turn your back or run away from the animal.

