Conservationists celebrate remarkable comeback of adorable species that neared extinction: 'I was thrilled and relieved'

Once down to just 200 individuals in the wild, it is now thriving.

The adorable golden lion tamarin, with its silky orange-gold mane, is returning from near extinction. These small monkeys, once down to just 200 individuals in the wild, are now thriving in Brazil's rainforests thanks to smart conservation work, Goodnet reported.

These eye-catching primates spend their days climbing through Atlantic Forest trees, using their long tails for balance as they search for insects and fruit. They're such a national treasure that they appear on Brazil's 20-real banknotes.

In the 1970s, habitat loss and the pet trade pushed these animals to the edge. Thanks to reintroduction programs of zoo-bred animals and clever habitat solutions, their population has grown to about 4,800, a 31% increase, according to a recent census.

One of the most effective strategies has been the creation of wildlife corridors, strips of native trees that connect isolated forest fragments. These green pathways allow tamarins to move between areas, supporting healthy, genetically diverse populations and helping them recover from threats including disease.

When a yellow fever outbreak hit in 2017-18, these connected habitats proved their worth.

"I was thrilled and relieved to learn that the reduced tamarin populations bounced back so quickly. They must have received immigrants from adjacent connected forest fragments, as we had hoped," said conservation biologist James Dietz, vice president of Save the Golden Lion Tamarin.

The Associação Mico-Leão-Dourado has been at the forefront of these efforts, reforesting 208 hectares from 2014-22. After purchasing a strategically located property, it contracted local workers to plant native species such as the Brazilian shaving-brush tree across a vital corridor.

These success stories show how innovative conservation can save species while supporting local communities. When we protect habitat for animals including the golden lion tamarin, we're also preserving the incredible biodiversity of Brazil's rainforests, benefiting everyone who depends on healthy ecosystems.

