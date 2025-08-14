Woman terrified after startling wild animal encounter on popular beach: 'Keep a close eye'

"If you let them keep them to themselves, then they'll keep to themselves."

After a report of a startling wild coyote encounter on a popular hiking trail, one California community is reminding residents to be on alert.

What's happening?

As reported by KSBW Action News 8, a woman found herself in a hair-raising experience after realizing she was being stalked by a coyote while hiking along the Asilomar Trail in Pebble Beach, California.

Mike Dippel, chief of California State Parks, stated that the coyote then aggressively approached the woman. Fortunately, the woman was not injured in the near-interaction with the animal.

Officials note that coyote sightings are fairly common around Pebble Beach. Deer and other small animals have large populations in the surrounding area, making for an ample food source for coyotes. However, encounters involving humans are quite rare, and most of these interactions end without incident.

Monterey resident Steele Clark emphasized that while these interactions may be unsettling for residents, they are generally tame. "Coyotes will tend to follow people, but very, very rarely do they actually attack people," Clark told KSBW Action News 8. "If you do see one and they're acting aggressive, just be loud and move away from it quickly, and you should be able to get away from it."

Why is this coyote encounter important?

As noted by KSBW Action News 8, coyote sightings can increase during the later parts of summer and early fall as younger coyotes leave their dens for the first time and learn hunting and other survival skills. However, coyotes can be most aggressive during their breeding season and pup-rearing season, when both males and females have the potential to become more territorial.

Currently, 49 out of 50 states have active coyote populations, with Hawaii being the lone exception. As the species continues spreading out in search of new habitats, an increase in human interactions is likely to occur. But while coyotes are typically curious, they are less likely to become aggressive toward humans.

One complication with coyotes is the increase in habitat loss, which can lead to more frequent and intense conflicts with humans. As natural habitats shrink because of human activities, coyotes may be forced to encroach on human-dominated areas, leading to interactions that result in property damage, livestock predation, and potential injury for both humans and coyotes.

Resource shortages caused by rising global temperatures may also be partially to blame for this encounter and others.

What's being done about coyote encounters?

Officials with California State Parks have opted not to close any of the nearby parks and trails. However, they are encouraging hikers to leash their pets and travel in pairs.

Caitlin Tavares, a visitor to the area, appeared to be unfazed by the recent sightings. "For me, I think I'm just probably a little bit more aware of my surroundings. But, I mean, there's animals in nature, so it's okay. Just keep a close eye on my little guy," Tavares told KSBW Action News 8.

For now, vigilance is all that is needed for residents and tourists around Pebble Beach, even with coyotes becoming close neighbors. "I heard about the den a few years ago, and, no, it does not make me concerned at all," Clark said of a coyote den spotted near the Asilomar Trail, per KSBW Action News 8. "I think of coyotes as relatively docile. If you let them keep them to themselves, then they'll keep to themselves."

