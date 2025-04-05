Footage captures coyote confidently roaming through downtown park: 'I feel so bad for them'

"Toronto downtown coyotes are the real steppers in these streets."

A TikTok video capturing a gray coyote strolling through a downtown Toronto park has caught attention online.

What's happening?

TikTok user RAXX (@raxxofficialmusic) posted footage showing the animal walking near busy streets with the caption "Original gangsta" and text overlay stating, "Toronto downtown coyotes are the real steppers in these streets."

One commenter expressed concern, writing, "I feel so bad for them navigating their survival in Toronto."

Wild animals like coyotes appear more frequently in North America's urban settings. This trend shows animals adapting to city environments as their natural habitats shrink.

The coyote in the video represents thousands of wild animals now making homes in urban areas. According to research cited in a BBC report, there were over 5,000 large carnivore attacks worldwide from 1950 to 2019, though these remain rare.

Why are urban animal encounters concerning?

These sightings point to broader environmental shifts forcing wildlife into human spaces. As cities grow and natural areas shrink, animals must adjust to new surroundings.

Chris Servheen, a retired grizzly bear coordinator for the US Fish and Wildlife Service, notes that urban sprawl plays a significant role.

"The population of grizzly bears is five times what it was 40 years ago in the lower 48 states," he told the BBC.

Resource shortages linked to warming temperatures push animals into new territories. Vincenzo Penteriani, a researcher for the Spanish National Research Council, explains, "As finite resources become scarcer, carnivores and people are coming into more frequent contact, which means that more conflict could occur."

When these conflicts happen, animals often pay the price. Many are removed or euthanized after human interactions, which hurts conservation efforts and biodiversity.

What can I do to help prevent wildlife conflicts?

Keep a safe distance from wild animals. The US Fish and Wildlife Service recommends staying at least 100 yards (a football field) away from large carnivores.

Secure trash in animal-proof containers to prevent wildlife from associating humans with food sources. As bear experts say, "A fed bear is a dead bear."

Keep pets leashed during walks. Research from UC Berkeley scientist Christine Wilkinson shows that dogs are present in nearly two-thirds of all coyote confrontations with humans.

Support local conservation efforts that preserve wild spaces and allow animals to remain in their natural habitats, far away from human settlements.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.