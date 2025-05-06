Hair-raising encounter raises alarm after coyote chases two children near popular trail: 'They're just not scared of humans anymore'

"We want to make sure the public knows and is aware of the situation."

A couple of human-coyote encounters have raised alarms in Dallas.

What's happening?

The latest encounter involved an animal chasing and injuring two children near White Rock Lake, NBC 5 DFW reported. They suffered minor wounds, and a parent ran off the coyote.

In early May 2022, a 2-year-old was attacked on a front porch just a few miles away. The child was hospitalized and has recovered.

The occurrence involving two children this year happened in late April, three days after an adult had scared away a canine in the vicinity.

"We don't know if the animals were being resource protective or protecting cubs nearby," Dallas Animal Services Director Paul Ramon said. "This is not typical behavior, but we want to make sure the public knows and is aware of the situation and how to address it."

Why is this important?

These incidents are concerning because of the risk of injury to people from coyotes that are accustomed to humans. Officials said the coyote that attacked the child in 2022 had been hand-fed and touched, so it was no longer afraid of people.

Coyotes and other wild animals seem to be venturing into populated communities more often, which is likely the result of land development and habitat destruction as well as environmental pressures from rising global temperatures caused by the burning of dirty energy sources.

"They're just not scared of humans anymore," Amy Wetz, who owns a dog and lives nearby, told NBC 5 DFW.

The TV station reported that the animals like the White Rock Creek Trail area because they can easily navigate the paths.

What's being done about human-coyote encounters?

Dallas Animal Services in January warned of increased coyote sightings. After the first encounter in April, it placed signs around White Rock Lake Park to notify the public to be responsible, alert, and confident. Two days later, the children were injured.

Ramon said people should be loud and stand tall if they encounter a coyote. Waving your arms, shaking a can of nuts, or throwing tennis balls can help scare off the animals. The city also has a hotline to report coyote sightings.

