Terrifying security footage captures young girl's encounter with wild coyote: 'I was shocked'

"I always see them going away from people, not toward people."

by Matthew Marini
Photo Credit: iStock

Terrifying security camera footage captured a young girl being chased by a coyote in her own backyard, sparking widespread concern and conversation about the increasing frequency of encounters between humans and wildlife.

What's happening?

The harrowing backyard encounter in northeast Portland, Oregon, involved a coyote chasing a young girl before she managed to escape into her home, WSAZ reported.

"I was shocked," said her father, Charlie Schmidt, per WSAZ. "That's the feeling I had. We do have them in the neighborhood, I see them from time to time. I've never seen them being aggressive, not saying that one was, but I always see them going away from people, not toward people."

The footage has gone viral, raising concerns about increasing human-wildlife conflicts. 

Experts suggest that such incidents are becoming more common as habitat destruction and climate change force wild animals into closer contact with humans, the BBC reported.

Social media reactions to this incident and many others like it have ranged from shock to calls for better wildlife management strategies.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Why are human-wildlife interactions important?

The rise in coyote and other wildlife encounters is primarily attributed to habitat destruction, human population growth, and climate change

As more forests and open lands are cleared for development, wildlife are forced to adapt, often by entering human-dominated areas in search of resources.

Additionally, climate change is altering ecosystems, affecting prey availability and forcing species to expand their ranges. 

More frequent and severe droughts can also reduce natural food sources, leading predators like coyotes to seek food in residential areas.

Beyond safety concerns, increased human-wildlife encounters disrupt ecological balance. When predators such as coyotes move into suburban settings, they often come into conflict with pets and livestock, creating further challenges for both communities and conservation efforts.

What's being done about human-wildlife interactions?

To address rising human-wildlife conflicts, conservationists and local governments are implementing various measures. 

Habitat protection initiatives are underway, with many organizations working to preserve natural habitats to reduce forced wildlife migration into human areas. 

Urban wildlife management programs are also being developed. Cities are investing in educational initiatives that teach residents how to coexist safely with wildlife, such as securing trash bins and avoiding feeding wild animals.

This incident, captured on video, is a stark reminder of how closely intertwined human and wildlife habitats have become. By protecting the environment, we can safeguard biodiversity and reduce the risks of such dangerous encounters in the future.

