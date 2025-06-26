Scary video shows mother deer attacking tourist for getting too close to its fawn: 'They do not mess around'

Reminder: Wild animals are not here for selfies. In a post by Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone), a woman is seen getting kicked multiple times by a deer after approaching a mother and her newborn fawn.

While the video wasn't filmed in Yellowstone National Park, it was used to call attention to the need to keep safe distances from wildlife.

The video shows a woman shielding herself as the deer delivers quick, sharp kicks. The text reads "Deer Had Enough" with three laughing-crying emojis, while the post itself warns viewers, "Try to keep at least 25 yards away from the deer, they do not mess around!"

According to the page, this mother was defending her baby. It's a clear example of what can go wrong when people get too close.

But it doesn't take much for any wild animal to defend itself when it feels cornered. Deer hooves are also strong and can cause serious injuries. And in cases where a wild animal harms a human, park rangers or wildlife officials may be forced to euthanize the animal, even if the person was at fault.

According to the National Park Service, wild animals that injure people, often after being provoked or fed, may be put down for public safety reasons.

This isn't a one-off event. In 2021, a woman in Yellowstone was knocked down by a bison after getting too close while taking photos. Similar cases have involved elk, bears, and even moose — all reacting to humans getting too close during sensitive times such as mating or calving seasons. Natural Habitat Adventures advises travelers to use zoom lenses and binoculars and to keep their distance.

"That lady thought it would be cute to approach a deer and its baby and what do you know? She got some surprise. You go mama deer!!!" one commenter wrote.

"That deer could have killed her. Their hoofs are sharp and pack a punch. What is wrong with people?" another said.

"Turns out that lady wasn't the Disney princess she thought she was," a third joked.

