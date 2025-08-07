Experts issue warning amid surge in unexpected wildlife sightings: 'They are going to start losing their natural fear of people'

"They're going to be coming into closer proximity to people."

Bears, alligators, and bobcats are appearing more often in Huntsville neighborhoods as the Alabama city builds outward into natural habitats.

What's happening?

As AL.com reported, residents in Huntsville were surprised when a bear appeared on video walking around a neighborhood last month. In nearby Athens, police told locals "not to feed or take selfies with" the bear seen within the city limits.

Wildlife officials aren't shocked by these unusual encounters. "The Madison-Huntsville area is developing at an exponential rate," explained Nick Wirwa, a biologist at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge. "Many of these areas are adjacent to Wheeler. Because of this the refuge expects there to be impacts."

Black bears have slowly moved from northwest Georgia into northeast Alabama in recent years. Though rare in Huntsville itself, they've formed a small group in nearby counties.

People now spot alligators near the Hays Farm area, Redstone Arsenal, and along Zierdt Road. In May, officials in south Huntsville had to kill a 10-foot alligator that had lost its fear of humans, most likely because people had been giving it food.

Bobcats, coyotes, raccoons, opossums, foxes, and various birds of prey are also seen regularly.

Why are wildlife encounters concerning?

As Huntsville grows, new houses push into former wildlife territory. Big projects such as Greenbrier Preserve sit next to Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge, and the Town Madison and Hays Farm areas grow into places where alligators live.

These encounters create safety risks for humans and animals. When people feed wildlife, animals lose their natural fear of humans and move closer to populated areas, putting everyone in danger.

"When you start feeding wildlife, they are going to start losing their natural fear of people. They're going to be coming into closer proximity to people," warned Melissa Horne, veterinarian for Huntsville Animal Services.

As urban development reduces the size of natural habitats, animals have fewer places to live and find food. This pressure on wildlife hurts broader ecosystem health and reduces animal diversity.

What can I do to help wildlife?

Keep a safe, respectable distance from wild animals you encounter. Never give food to wild animals, even if they look hungry or friendly. Feeding changes natural habits and creates risky situations when animals associate humans with food.

If you want to see wildlife safely, visit protected areas such as Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge, which is home to thousands of sandhill cranes, waterfowl, and other species.

Support local nature groups such as the Land Trust of North Alabama, which cares for 10,000 acres of wild land. These safe spaces give wildlife room to thrive away from city areas.

Contact your local officials about adding wildlife corridors to building plans. These connected green spaces let animals move between habitats without entering neighborhoods.

