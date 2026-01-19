Police issue warning after 2 dogs are killed in residential neighborhood: 'Take precautions'

"Take them out on a leash or, at least, be out there with them."

This small town experienced back-to-back coyote attacks on pets, and it's a problem spreading across the country.

What happened?

Police in Wrentham, Massachusetts, urged homeowners to keep an eye on their pets after two dogs were killed by coyotes in just one week, per NBC 10 WJAR.

Coyotes have been known to attack and kill unsupervised pets, including small dogs and cats. They may also target small children, though these attacks are less common.

Wrentham Police warned residents, per WJAR: "Please take precautions when letting your dogs out. Take them out on a leash or, at least, be out there with them."

Unfortunately, wildlife encounters, including coyote attacks, are becoming more common.

Why is an increase in wildlife encounters concerning?

As urbanization, deforestation, and other human activities shrink natural habitats, wildlife encounters continue to rise.

With fewer resources such as shelter, food, and water, animals must venture farther to survive, and they often enter neighborhoods and cities as a result.

Human-wildlife interactions put both people and animals at risk. Humans can be injured or killed by charging elk, hungry bears, and other wild creatures. Even a seemingly harmless encounter, such as feeding or petting a wild animal, can cause the animal to lose its fear of people. Oftentimes, this ends with the animal's euthanasia.

What can I do to prevent wildlife encounters?

To prevent coyote encounters and attacks in your neighborhood, remove any outdoor attractants such as pet food or garbage. In areas with established coyote populations, always supervise your pet, especially small dogs and cats.

Wildlife encounters can also be reduced by restoring and protecting natural habitats and incorporating animal-friendly infrastructure, including wildlife crossings, into cities.

Whether you're hiking in a national park or enjoying your own backyard, remember: Wild animals are wild and need to stay wild. Never approach, feed, or touch a wild animal, and keep a safe distance when viewing one.

