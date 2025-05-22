Video captures hungry bear's unbelievable tactic to break into trash can: 'The way he looked around after …'

While this clip may be entertaining, it highlights a growing problem.

An Instagram video posted by ABC News shows a clever bear getting a midnight snack. However, the snack in question is not a pawful of tasty berries from a bush or a mouthful of sweet honey from a hive. It's trash from an uncovered garbage can on a back porch.

ABC News summed it up perfectly in one sentence: "One person's trash is a bear's treasure."

What's happening?

In the video, the bear is sniffing around a plastic garbage can full of white trash bags. The bags are tied, but the can is open, exposing the edible contents inside.

The bear stands up, peers over the porch railing, and then reaches through with a massive paw to claw at the bag. When it doesn't fit through the bars, it tries another tactic. Gripping the top of the railing with both paws, the bear pulls once, twice, and then a third time, prying it loose and laying it down with surprising care.

It pauses, glancing left and right like a cartoon burglar checking for witnesses. "The way he looked around after he ripped it off," one commenter said.

Then, satisfied the coast was clear, the bear presumably got down to business. It's easy to imagine what happened next — the bear's efforts undoubtedly rewarded him with a feast of last night's dinner, among other things. As one commenter joked, "Yogi was hungry."

Why is this bear encounter concerning?

While this clip may be entertaining, it highlights a growing problem. Human-wildlife encounters like this one are increasing, and it's not just because bears are getting bolder. As the climate changes and habitat destruction reduces natural food sources, animals are venturing further into human spaces.

Experts point to urban expansion, deforestation, and rising temperatures as key drivers behind these encounters. As human activity pushes deeper into wild spaces, animals are left with fewer options, increasing the chances of conflict, according to the BBC.

The bear in this video didn't pick trash because it's tastier than berries — he chose it because it was there. With reliable food sources dwindling, scavenging in neighborhoods can seem like the only option, even if it puts animals — and people — at risk.

What can we do about it?

Fortunately, there are ways to reduce these encounters and keep wildlife wild.

Conservationists are working to restore natural habitats and create wildlife corridors that give animals safe pathways away from cities. Towns near bear country are investing in bear-proof trash cans and public education campaigns to prevent easy bear meals like the one in the video.

Individuals can help by securing garbage, avoiding feeding wildlife, and supporting conservation efforts. Simple actions — like waiting until the morning of pickup to put out the trash — can make a real difference.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



