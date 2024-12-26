Eye-popping footage captures risky encounter between tourists and elk at national park: 'Leave the wildlife alone'

"Why do people always laugh after they realize they messed up and could have been killed?"

This is what happens when you get too close to wild animals and their young. A video showing three people getting too close to wild elk acts as a warning to others when the largest elk charges at them.

An Instagram Reel posted by TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) shows three people taking pictures of wild elk on the side of the road. It appears to be an elk family, with two adults and one calf. The people who stood just a few feet from the elk appeared to be young, possibly tweens and teens.

One individual lays on the ground facing the elk, and the two others hold up their phones. The largest elk, clearly agitated, takes a step back and then charges at the group of three. One person steps off the curb and into traffic, but no one is hurt.

It sounds like the people laugh after the elk charges. These people don't understand the severity of the situation. Elk are powerful creatures and can be dangerous when they feel threatened.

Elk can charge at humans and cause serious injuries. In the worst cases, they can even kill a person. So, this is not a laughing matter. It's recommended to stay at least 25 yards away from elk. This includes pets and vehicles.

According to the National Park Service, cow elk become particularly aggressive during mating and calving season. Considering there is a calf in this video, it's not surprising that the elk behaved defensively. They likely felt threatened because there were multiple humans forming a small crowd and inching closer. It's understandable that they were worried about their baby.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Protecting one's young is instinctual for most species, and humans can definitely understand this impulse. Nevertheless, humans encroach on wild animals' spaces all too often, from alligators to bears to bison.

When this happens, animals are often the ones punished for reacting. They may be restrained or even euthanized for hurting a human. So keeping your distance from wildlife isn't just about your safety. It's also about the animal's safety.

Instagrammers in the comments were upset. One person asked everyone to be more mindful: "Please leave the wildlife alone."

🗣️ Do you worry about getting diseases from bug bites?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Another commenter was amazed by their reactions: "Why do people always laugh after they realize they messed up and could have been killed?"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.