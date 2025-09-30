Experts thrilled as animals start using unique structure built just for them: 'Especially exciting'

Wildlife is increasingly using underpasses and overpasses along busy roadways, as wildlife corridors are built to help keep both humans and wildlife safer. In Wilson, Wyoming, cameras caught entire family groups passing through wildlife crossings as part of the Snake River Bridge and intersection project, which consists of four structures, as Buckrail reported.

The motion-sensored trail cameras have since photographed moose with calves, deer families, foxes, skunks, and even a young bear using the structures. The consistent use of the corridors signals success for a project that is designed to reduce collisions and preserve habitat.

"What's especially exciting is that we're not just seeing individual animals," said Aly Courtemanch, WGFD wildlife biologist for the Jackson region, per Buckrail.

According to Teton County, the Wyoming Department of Transportation, and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, the number of families passing through suggests that animals are "teaching the next generation" of animals where it is safe to cross. These crossings not only help animals navigate highways and densely populated areas but also reduce the likelihood of car accidents that can cause serious damage.

Beyond the safety of humans and wildlife, wildlife crossings help maintain ecological connectivity, support migration, and foster species resilience. Trail cameras used for similar projects have provided valuable insights into population trends and restoration success, and help conservationists monitor endangered species.

Studies in Wyoming have shown that properly designed wildlife crossings, combined with fencing, can reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions by 80-90% while allowing animals to safely cross roadways.

As more wildlife adopt these corridors, the crossings will be a meaningful step toward balancing human infrastructure with ecological needs. By reducing risks to drivers and supporting healthy animal populations, they help maintain community safety and the resilience of local ecosystems.

