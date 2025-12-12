Officials expand quarantine in Southern California after concerning discovery: 'Necessary to prevent the spread'

This isn't the first time in 2025 that California has turned to drastic measures.

To prevent the spread of a serious bacterial disease that infects citrus crops, United States officials are expanding two federal quarantine areas.

What's happening?

As reported by the Fresh Fruit Portal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has expanded the citrus greening quarantines for two separate counties in Southern California.

APHIS is expanding the quarantined area in the Capistrano Beach area of Orange County by 29 square miles and the Murrieta area of Riverside County by 129 square miles. The announcement of the expansion follows the positive detection of citrus greening in plant tissue samples collected from locations in both Orange and Riverside Counties.

According to APHIS, there are currently no commercial citrus trees impacted by the expansion of the quarantined area in Orange County. However, 170 acres of commercial citrus trees have now been impacted by the citrus greening quarantine in Riverside County.

Why is the expansion of citrus greening quarantines important?

The quarantine expansions are coordinated with the California Department of Food and Agriculture. They aim to contain citrus greening by restricting the movement of citrus materials within the state, aligning with 7 CFR 301.76.

"This action is necessary to prevent the spread of citrus greening to non-infested areas of the United States," APHIS wrote in the release.





The bacterial disease is spread by the Asian citrus psyllid, an invasive insect species that was first documented in the U.S. in 1998. These invasive pests can wreak havoc on local ecosystems and economies by disrupting agricultural industries and interfering with native species.

Citrus greening, in particular, can be devastating for citrus crops. It can lead to reduced yields, poor-quality fruit, and higher production costs. The bacteria can block nutrient flow in plants, stunting growth and killing roots. As noted by APHIS, there is currently no known cure for the disease.

What's being done to stop the spread of invasive species?

This isn't the first time in 2025 that California has turned to drastic measures to deal with invasive insects. In September, portions of Santa Clara County were placed under quarantine by the California Department of Food and Agriculture after officials detected the invasive Mediterranean fruit fly.

By preventing invasive species from spreading, outbreaks can be minimized.

"A quarantine is a way to minimize damage and stop the risk of spread by restricting the movement of fruits and vegetables," wrote the CDFA in a press release.

