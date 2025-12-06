Officials issue warning after detecting harmful insect hidden 'underneath the skin': 'Will deteriorate'

"Once the larvae will hatch, they will feed on fruit."

Biosecurity officials in Fiji are sounding the alarm after detecting an invasive species on several of the nation's islands. The presence of the species puts numerous crops at risk.

What's happening?

The Biosecurity Authority of Fiji confirmed the presence of Bactrocera facialis, also known as the Tongan fruit fly, on four separate islands. It's the species' first time being recorded in the country, and officials say it threatens various crops, including mangos, avocados, peppers, guava, and papayas, among others.

"This fruit fly will be laying an egg underneath the skin of the fruit," Surend Pratap, the acting CEO of BAF, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. "Then once the larvae will hatch, they will feed on fruit, and the fruit quality will deteriorate."

Why is this invasive species important?

The presence of this fruit fly not only threatens food supplies — it could also impact the island nation's economy. Fruits and vegetables make up just over 4% of Fiji's total annual exports. That's about $48 million at risk.

Invasive species migrating to non-native regions is commonly caused by human activity. Although exotic plants and animals are often trafficked to be sold, movement can also happen unintentionally.

When goods are shipped around the world, they can carry organisms from one part of the world to another without detection. The species can then spread through new territory and decimate native populations.

What's being done about the spread of invasive species?

Early detection is key to controlling invasive species. Farmers in Fiji have been asked to report any sightings of the Tongan fruit fly to BAF immediately so the agency can track them. Response measures underway include protein bait sprays to suppress female populations and pheromone trapping to attract and exterminate males.

While the average person can't directly control the spread of invasive species, everyone can help give native species a boost. Adding native plants to your home garden creates food supplies and shelter for native animals that can help control any invasive species that threaten the ecosystem. If native species are thriving, there's less opportunity for invasives to cause harm.

