Local growers scramble as sudden weather shift derails citrus harvest: 'Trees have not borne fruit as expected'

When extreme heat damages crops, the effects can be felt throughout our food system.

Soaring temperatures in India's southeastern state of Andhra Pradesh are taking a toll on lemon production, creating supply shortages despite strong demand from northern regions like Delhi, reported the New Indian Express.

What's happening?

Lemon prices reached record highs of about $723 per ton in early April, but farmers haven't been able to capitalize on this peak season. Daily exports from major growing hubs have dropped from nearly 100 truckloads to about 50.

"The temperature is unusually high this season, and lemon trees have not borne fruit as expected," explained S. Raju, a farmer from Gudur.

The region typically sends 15 to 20 trucks daily to northern markets like Delhi, Lucknow, and Varanasi, where lemons are popular ingredients for cold beverages.

Another farmer, Suresh, noted that while prices usually fall by late June when new crops arrive, they've stayed high this year because of limited supply.

"Even though the demand is excellent, especially from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, farmers are unable to fully capitalize on it because lemon arrivals are much lower than usual," he said.

Why are heat-stressed lemons concerning?

When extreme heat damages lemon crops, the effects can be felt throughout our food system. The heat stress on citrus trees today signals broader challenges for food production as temperatures continue rising globally.

For consumers, reduced supply means higher prices for this kitchen staple, affecting everything from cooking to beverages. For the 17,400 hectares of lemon farms across Andhra Pradesh, these temperature spikes threaten livelihoods that depend on stable growing conditions.

What's being done about heat-stressed crops?

Farmers in heat-prone regions are adapting with improved irrigation techniques that help trees withstand temperature spikes.

Some growers install shade nets above young trees to reduce direct sun exposure during the hottest periods.

Agricultural scientists are developing more heat-resistant lemon varieties that can thrive in higher temperatures while maintaining quality and yield.

You can support climate-resilient farming by choosing seasonal, locally-grown produce when possible, reducing your food's carbon impact. When buying lemons, look for sustainably grown options that use water-efficient farming practices.

