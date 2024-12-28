Cemeteries across the nation spark controversy with new groundskeeping methods: 'Definitely a movement afoot'

"We've seen a huge sea change in terms of people's willingness to accept this."

Cemeteries are now flourishing with life, adopting a new groundskeeping method to mow less and let the natural growth of native plants blossom.

The New York Times reported that the trend came with a push from horticulturalists around the United States to mitigate the heavy manicuring of lawns and let wildflowers and drought-resistant native shrubs grow. While originally the move sparked controversy, spending time in nature during COVID-19-induced lockdowns changed the general public's tune.

"We've seen a huge sea change in terms of people's willingness to accept this," Joseph Charap, Green-Wood Cemetery vice president of horticulture, told The New York Times. "The reaction was, 'Oh, it's beautiful.'"

By encouraging native shrubs to thrive and forgoing pesticides, cemeteries across the country are using native plant gardening methods that are gaining popularity.

A natural lawn is great for areas that consistently have droughts. It also cuts costs, lessens maintenance needs, and helps local pollinators — which are declining in population.

Conservation is vital to wildlife and the environment, which are suffering from the rising global temperature. It has proved to bring back endangered species while fostering healthy, abundant ecosystems that are necessary for maintaining human food supplies and livable conditions.

"There were myriad reasons to replace lawns or turf grass with native shrubs and other plants," the Times wrote. "Lawnmowers are loud, often polluting and heavy, compacting soil and hastening erosion. Thirsty turf grass fares poorly during the droughts that are growing longer and more intense."

Awareness of the harms of pesticides and unnecessary irrigation is also becoming pervasive as more cemetery operators are making green changes to help wildlife while "making a cemetery more resilient to a changing climate."

Ecological landscape designer Larry Weaner told the Times that he was blindsided by how many cemeteries wanted to change their methods. "There is definitely a movement afoot," he said.

