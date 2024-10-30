Conservationists thrilled after pygmy species makes historic comeback: 'Shy and secretive in the wild'

News about species making a comeback due to responsible conservation efforts is always encouraging and inspiring.

The world's smallest wild pig species has made a significant comeback, thanks to 28 years of ongoing conservation and breeding efforts.

As the Deccan Herald reported, pygmy pigs have finally rediscovered their native home in the Assam forests of India.

Their population has now reached approximately 200, most of which were born naturally in the wild.

A conservation group called Aaranyak explained how pygmy hogs are a unique animal species and a sensitive habitat indicator.

Aaranyak said, "Pygmy hogs are extremely shy and secretive in the wild, remain hidden in tall dense grass, and rarely emerge in the open, which has made monitoring them at the reintroduction site in Orang National Park a challenge."

The animal's habitat is home to other threatened species, including the wild buffalo, Bengal florican, and hispid hare. Elephants, tigers, and rhinos also live here and depend upon the area for survival.

The wet grasslands that these pygmy hogs love provide buffers against the rainy season floods and maintain groundwater levels when the weather is dry. These conditions also impact nearby farming communities.

By restoring the pygmy hogs' habitat through grassland management, additional species and people who farm land on the periphery also benefit.

Conservationists have successfully reintroduced platypuses to Australia's oldest national park and wild horses to Mongolia.

In India, wildlife cameras and sign surveys have proved that pygmy hog captive breeding and release programs can save this species from extinction.

The Pygmy Hog Conservation Program aims to reintroduce 60 of the animals into their native habitat, Manas, by 2025, The Hindu reported.

Rajen Choudhury, field director of Manas, said, "The release of more pygmy hogs in their original home will boost the rewilding of Manas, where we are investing more in the scientific management of grasslands," per The Hindu.

