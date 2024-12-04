UNICEF issues urgent warning after record-breaking drought impacts nearly half a billion children: 'We are witnessing the devastation of an essential ecosystem that families rely on'

"The rate at which the Amazon is drying up is scary and much faster than anyone predicted."

A report by UNICEF has shown that more than 420,000 children are experiencing severe drought in the Amazon region, affecting access to water, food, schooling, and health services.

The Amazon is home to the largest, most diverse tropical rainforest on the planet, spanning nine countries across South America. It's also inextricably linked to the world's climate, storing 90-140 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide in its vast forests.

What's happening?

Over 1.84 billion people across the globe have been living under drought conditions between 2022 and 2023, which has primarily affected low- and middle-income families.

The issues in the Amazon, in particular, are "severely impacting riverside and indigenous children and communities in Brazil, Colombia and Peru, where families rely on the rivers to transport and access food, water, fuel, and basic medical supplies, as well as a way to travel to school," as UNICEF explained.

Why is this situation so concerning?

This year, the Amazon River and its many tributaries have seen the lowest rainfall levels since records were first kept in 1902, according to NPR. Deforestation and the overall effects of a changing climate have been driving factors.

Renato Senna, a climatologist at Brazil's National Institute for Amazon Research, shared with NPR that drought conditions in 2024 have been far worse than the previous years, and even a short rainy season will do little to rectify the situation.

"The rate at which the Amazon is drying up is scary and much faster than anyone predicted," Senna said.

Schools and health centers have also closed or become inaccessible because of low water levels and forest fires driven by dry conditions.

"For centuries, the Amazon has been home to precious natural resources," UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell said in a press release. "We are witnessing the devastation of an essential ecosystem that families rely on, leaving many children without access to adequate food, water, health care and schools."

What's being done about this crisis?

World leaders at COP29 have recently agreed to provide "at least" $300 billion in funding to developing countries by 2035 in order to address issues related to the changing climate. There was also a looser call to raise $1.3 trillion through various sources, including private investment.

The United Nations is spearheading a global coalition to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, with shorter-term goals of reducing them by 45% by 2030.

The idea is to reduce or eliminate carbon dioxide pollution by limiting dirty fuels and instead relying on more sustainable energy sources in order to mitigate climate issues.

"In all parts of the world, children face devastating consequences of climate crises," concluded Russell. "We are at a critical juncture. Children must be at the center of our climate negotiations."

