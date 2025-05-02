Officials issue warning over travel to popular tourist destination due to deadly disease: 'About half the world's population is now at risk'

As travel enthusiasts continue to make plans for the summer, the United States Centers for Disease Control has placed the popular destination Fiji on advisory for dengue fever.

What's happening?

Updates from the World Health Organization pointed toward a recent surge in dengue cases in the Western Pacific, as of early April.

Dengue fever, a sometimes-lethal virus carried by mosquitoes, is on the rise in a variety of countries, including Mexico, Canada, the United States, and much of the Caribbean, Latin America, and Southeast Asia, according to Travel and Tour World. The CDC has recommended wariness for all tourists in at-risk areas, and while travel remains officially unrestricted, the increase in dengue cases could take its toll on the tourism industry.

In Fiji, the government has identified several outbreaks in the Western and Central Divisions, some of which have proven deadly. The Central Division alone has recorded over 1,000 dengue cases between January and late March, wrote the Fiji Government, and the latest March uptick "is above the expected [dengue] levels for the same period last year."

"About half the world's population is now at risk for dengue with an expected 100-400 million infections occurring each year," the WHO added.

Why is dengue fever important?

Dengue can lead to flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle pains, and nausea, and can prove fatal in severe cases. There is no cure for dengue, although in non-severe cases, acetaminophen and other over-the-counter pain medications can help.

Since the 20th century, dengue outbreaks have only increased. The World Mosquito Program described 2024 as the "worst year for dengue on record."

Based on historical patterns, dengue cases tend to rise after high rainfall and flooding, noted the Fiji Government. As our planet overheats under the duress of the changing climate, erratic weather patterns and extreme drought-flood cycles become more and more common. If we continue to release planet-warming gases into our atmosphere through industrial pollution, landfills, and other forms of pollution, dengue and other vector-borne illnesses will only thrive.

What's being done about dengue fever?

In order to avoid contracting dengue, the CDC has advised travelers to limit mosquito exposure in these at-risk regions of the world.

Researchers are continuing to explore the link between the changing climate and dengue. One study established that unregulated trash accumulation and pollution made dengue cases more likely, as waste-filled shallow water makes for an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

By repurposing our waste to keep it out of landfills — and by avoiding overconsumption in the first place — we can mitigate dengue fever while making more eco-conscious choices.

