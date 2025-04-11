CDC issues urgent warning for high-risk areas as serious fever cases soar: 'Worst year for ... cases on record'

The CDC has issued a warning for American travelers, as over 13 million dengue cases have been reported across the Americas so far this year, and travel analysts are beginning to break down the impact.

What's happening?

Travel and Tour World reported on the alert, noting that locations like the U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada, United States, Mexico, Belize, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Bahamas are all at high risk for this mosquito-borne disease.

The site, which covers issues affecting the tourism and travel industry, also noted that these sectors face increasing challenges as dengue cases rise.

"While the disease does not spread directly from person to person, the global nature of travel means that an infected individual could bring the virus back home, sparking outbreaks in regions that were previously unaffected," it says. "The spread of dengue fever poses a serious public health threat, especially to popular travel destinations in the Caribbean, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, which rely heavily on tourism for economic growth."

Why is dengue fever concerning?

Dengue can lead to symptoms like high fever, severe headache, nausea, and vomiting, according to the World Health Organization. More severe cases can result in bleeding gums or nose, weakness, blood or vomit in the stool, and even death.

The current surge in infections comes after a record-breaking year for the disease — in fact, the World Mosquito Program called 2024 the "worst year for dengue cases on record."

Meanwhile, other vector-borne illnesses such as malaria and Oropouche are also on rise as a warmer planet is helping mosquitoes to move into new habitats that were once too cold for them. For instance, Finnish scientists recently discovered a mosquito species that had never been observed in the country before.

Plus, extreme weather such as hurricanes and floods — which are increasing in frequency and severity as our planet overheats — often leave behind pools of water, creating perfect spots for mosquitoes to breed and thrive. For example, Uganda is experiencing an increase in malaria as the country faces more unpredictable rainfall and flooding.

What's being done about mosquito-borne diseases?

A CBS News report on the dengue outbreak recommended that people take preventative actions like rearranging travel to countries with known dengue risk to times of the year when transmission is lower and wearing protective clothing and repellants.

The CDC also recommends staying in air-conditioned or screened environments, avoiding mosquito-prone areas, and consulting a healthcare professional before travel to determine if any vaccinations or other preventative measures are recommended.

Governments are also looking for ways to reduce mosquito populations in order to protect people from disease. For instance, Djibouti has deployed genetically modified mosquitoes to kill the malaria-spreading ones. And officials in Florida are using X-rays to kill invasive mosquitoes that may carry diseases like dengue, Zika, yellow fever, and chikungunya.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.