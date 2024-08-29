Texas city confirms first death from mosquito-borne virus: 'This heartbreaking tragedy underscores the critical importance of safeguarding against mosquito bites'

The phenomenon of increased mosquito presence has not been limited to Texas — it's happening all over the world.

Dallas County health officials have confirmed the county's first death from West Nile virus this year, USA Today reported. At least seven people across the United States have died from the mosquito-borne illness so far in 2024.

What's happening?

Health officials reported that a woman in her 50s, the county's sixth case of West Nile this year, succumbed to the illness.

"This heartbreaking tragedy underscores the critical importance of safeguarding against mosquito bites, which can transmit several diseases," Dr. Philip Huang, director of Dallas County Health and Human Services, said in a statement.

Texas health officials had previously warned of increasing numbers of mosquitoes after Hurricane Beryl swept through the state, creating many pools of standing water where the insects laid their eggs. That, along with warmer-than-usual weather, has created ideal conditions for mosquitoes to thrive.

Why are West Nile cases important?

As our planet gets warmer — largely a consequence of our reliance on dirty energy sources like gas and oil — the hot and humid climates that mosquitoes need to breed are expanding. As those potential habitats expand, mosquitoes spread more vector-borne illnesses like West Nile, dengue fever, Zika virus, and more.

The phenomenon of increased mosquito presence has not been limited to Texas — it's happening all over the world, even in places as traditionally inhospitable to the pests as Finland.

What's being done about vector-borne illnesses?

Texas health officials have recommended applying bug spray containing DEET whenever you spend time outdoors in warm weather and offered to supply mosquito dunks for public areas. If you have any standing water near your home, like in an empty flower pot, you should dump it out, or, if that isn't an option, get a mosquito dunk for it.

In a broader sense, mosquito habitats will likely continue to expand as long as the planet overheats. In order to reverse that trend, it is vital that we stop relying on dirty, polluting energy sources and turn instead to clean, renewable sources like wind and solar.

