  • Tech Tech

Texas city confirms first death from mosquito-borne virus: 'This heartbreaking tragedy underscores the critical importance of safeguarding against mosquito bites'

The phenomenon of increased mosquito presence has not been limited to Texas — it's happening all over the world.

by Jeremiah Budin
The phenomenon of increased mosquito presence has not been limited to Texas — it's happening all over the world.

Photo Credit: iStock

Dallas County health officials have confirmed the county's first death from West Nile virus this year, USA Today reported. At least seven people across the United States have died from the mosquito-borne illness so far in 2024.

What's happening?

Health officials reported that a woman in her 50s, the county's sixth case of West Nile this year, succumbed to the illness.

"This heartbreaking tragedy underscores the critical importance of safeguarding against mosquito bites, which can transmit several diseases," Dr. Philip Huang, director of Dallas County Health and Human Services, said in a statement. 

Texas health officials had previously warned of increasing numbers of mosquitoes after Hurricane Beryl swept through the state, creating many pools of standing water where the insects laid their eggs. That, along with warmer-than-usual weather, has created ideal conditions for mosquitoes to thrive.

Why are West Nile cases important?

As our planet gets warmer — largely a consequence of our reliance on dirty energy sources like gas and oil — the hot and humid climates that mosquitoes need to breed are expanding. As those potential habitats expand, mosquitoes spread more vector-borne illnesses like West Nile, dengue fever, Zika virus, and more.

The phenomenon of increased mosquito presence has not been limited to Texas — it's happening all over the world, even in places as traditionally inhospitable to the pests as Finland.

Watch now: Expert explains why 'Google Street View' messaging works better than 'Google Earth' messaging

What's being done about vector-borne illnesses?

Texas health officials have recommended applying bug spray containing DEET whenever you spend time outdoors in warm weather and offered to supply mosquito dunks for public areas. If you have any standing water near your home, like in an empty flower pot, you should dump it out, or, if that isn't an option, get a mosquito dunk for it.

In a broader sense, mosquito habitats will likely continue to expand as long as the planet overheats. In order to reverse that trend, it is vital that we stop relying on dirty, polluting energy sources and turn instead to clean, renewable sources like wind and solar.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

It’s essentially a rewards program for sustainable spending.
Tech

This free app will pay you for making smarter purchases: 'The average user saved about $200 a month'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x