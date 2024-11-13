5 ways scientists are using trash to create things we need

All of our trash may end up being more valuable than we realize.

Waste management is a huge problem globally, and although some materials like glass and paper can be recycled, most of our trash ends up in landfills, which produce planet-warming gases like methane that are harmful to the environment.

Engineers and scientists are finding innovative ways to not only recycle but repurpose all kinds of trash before it ends up in landfills.

