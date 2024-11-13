5 ways scientists are using trash to create things we need

Waste management is a huge problem globally, and although some materials like glass and paper can be recycled, most of our trash ends up in landfills, which produce planet-warming gases like methane that are harmful to the environment.
Engineers and scientists are finding innovative ways to not only recycle but repurpose all kinds of trash before it ends up in landfills.
"Indestructible" plastic bricks
The Canadian company Plaex is giving plastic trash a new life by creating durable bricks to build homes. These bricks are made of 90% plastic waste and are "practically indestructible," withstanding the force of a bulldozer.
Each brick weighs about five pounds, is three times sturdier than regular bricks, and no tools are needed during assembly: The bricks connect like Legos.
A new kind of wood
NewspaperWood is growing in popularity as a sustainable building product, and it's exactly what it sounds like: a wood-like material made out of old newspapers. The end result is a durable, long-lasting material that can be cut, shaped, and sanded like traditional wood and even looks like it too.
What is intriguing about NewspaperWood is that it is made by repurposing old paper, and it can be recycled after use, contributing to a circular economy.
Plastic "cement"
Startup ByFusion is taking all kinds of plastic waste — from plastic bottles to grocery bags — fusing them together, and creating ByBlocks. These plastic blocks mimic the strength of cement, making them viable for construction projects.
ByFusion has already collected over 100 tons of plastic to turn into bricks using its innovative process. Plastics are not burnt, melted, or liquified to make the bricks. Instead, they are fused together, eliminating any extra polluting side effects from repurposing the trash.
Hydrogen fuel
Outside of the construction industry, trash is also being used to make hydrogen fuel cheaper and more viable. Hydrogen-powered vehicles could be a promising alternative to gas-powered vehicles as their only byproduct while running is water vapor. However, producing hydrogen fuel cells releases planet-overheating pollution and can be costly.
A Rice University research team developed a technique that transforms plastic waste into usable hydrogen fuel without the pollution produced by traditional methods.
Chemical reactions
Scientists are using plastic bags to help handle toxic compounds in their chemical reactions. When broken down in a ball mill, the chemical bonds in plastic bags break apart creating radicals, which can strip halogens out of toxic substances, making them safer.
Not only will this affect those who have to come in contact with toxic compounds, but it also provides a unique solution to the massive amount of plastic waste humans produce on a daily basis.
