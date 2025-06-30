Expert issues warning about harmful impacts of seemingly innocuous plant: 'I had no idea'

Portland biologist Andy Learns (@andy_learns) shared a TikTok Video about the butterfly bush, an invasive species he says is, ironically, harming local butterflies and other pollinators.

"I had NO idea," one follower said.

The original poster shared that the butterfly bush is commonly found in the Portland area, and that adult butterflies will lay their eggs on it, but that the larvae will not survive, thus depleting the butterfly population.

Although some home gardeners who commented on the post were not certain of the accuracy of the information the OP provided, and the details were debated, the message about the damage invasive species can do to an ecosystem is important.

Invasive plant species can damage local ecosystems. Often introduced to new areas inadvertently by humans, they can rob native plant and animal species of resources they need to thrive and survive, such as shelter, sunlight, water, and food. Invasive species can quickly take over and dominate an area, disrupting the ecosystem and potentially spreading diseases that can bring additional harm to native species.

Aside from doing harm to the environment and affecting the balance of the ecosystem, invasive species can be very difficult to remove once established. This can be a hassle for homeowners in their gardens, costing a great deal of time and money. It can also damage local economies where invasive species affect agriculture, as they can damage crops that communities rely on for food and income.

One way home gardeners can combat invasive species and bring balance to their local ecosystem is to grow only native plants in their gardens. If you plant a native lawn, like clover or buffalo grass, it can help cut down on the resources you have to use and the time it takes to maintain your yard, saving you both time and money.

You can also rewild your yard by planting native plants and allowing them to grow naturally. Both options are beneficial to pollinators as they help protect our food supply and contribute to maintaining a balanced ecosystem.

TikTokers debated whether butterflies would lay their eggs on the butterfly bush but generally agreed that invasive species are harmful and should be avoided.

"Guess I'm pulling mine out!" said one commenter.

"Thank you for sharing this," commented another TikToker.

"I'm so upset," shared another. "I have taken such good care of mine … thinking I was doing something good."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.