Experts thrilled after trail cameras capture images of elusive creature only seen once a year: 'Information about it is scarce'

Biologists are thrilled after a rare rodent sighting in southern Israel was captured by trail cameras.

The bushy-tailed jird, a small desert rodent distinguished by the tuft on its tail, was first recorded in the southern Arava region in 1950. Since then, sightings have been rare, averaging just one per year.

Because of the nocturnal nature of this rodent, information on it is scarce, according to Ynetnews. Dr. Gilad Weil, accompanied by West Bank district ecologist Amos Sabah, said that this sighting is "a sign of a healthy population in the cliffs."

The bushy-tailed jird lives in quiet, rocky desert areas such as the Judean Desert and Negev, where nature reserves help protect its population. While these tough little animals have managed to survive in harsh environments, their habitats are easily disturbed by human activities.

"This is a rare sighting because the animal is nocturnal and information about it is scarce," Weil explained, per Ynetnews. "The observation confirms the population's significance in these cliffs."

The use of trail cameras by Dr. Weil and Israel Nature and Parks Authority ranger Hanan Goldberg was crucial in detecting the rodent without disturbing its environment.

Humans often scare small animals away while trying to capture natural photographs. This makes it difficult to get images of rare species. Humans can also disrupt ecosystems and endanger animals that flee at the sight of people.

By using trail cameras, that element of environmental photography is eliminated. Trail cameras make it much easier to capture animals naturally interacting with their environment, which is tremendously valuable for research purposes.

Around the world, trail cameras have also helped conservationists study animal populations, making it easier to protect Earth's rich variety of life. Taking care of nature and wildlife not only helps the environment but also plays a crucial role in maintaining a safe and stable food supply.

