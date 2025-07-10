Experts celebrate as trail cameras spot creature not seen in decades: 'We thought it had gone extinct'

An exciting and rare sighting in Kashmir has left conservationists celebrating. According to a report by The Indian Express, the Eurasian otter was spotted in the Lidder River in Srigufwara.

For the past 30 years, the otter species was thought to be extinct in the Kashmir Valley since residents had not seen any otters. However, this sighting is encouraging and hopefully indicates the species' population is on the rise.

"Historical records suggest that Kashmir had a substantial otter population in Dachigam and the stream that fed the Dal lake. It was also commonly seen in Rambiara stream (in south Kashmir) and the Lidder River (in Pahalgam)," Suhail Ahmad Wagar, the wildlife warden for south Kashmir, told The Indian Express. "However, it was not spotted for the last 25-30 years, so we thought it had gone extinct (in Kashmir)."

Photo Credit: iStock

Eurasian otters play a crucial role in sustaining Kashmir's aquatic ecosystems. Since otters are top predators and carnivores, they feed on different fish, helping to maintain the balance of prey populations. The presence or absence of otters can also be a sign of a healthy or struggling water body.

In Kashmir, the Eurasian otter used to be an abundant species that villagers frequently saw in aquatic regions, noted The Indian Express.

However, water pollution as well as overhunting for their fur has threatened the Eurasian otter population so much that the species was classified as "near threatened" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Thanks to video cameras, villagers were able to capture footage of the otters, and wildlife officials were able to confirm the sighting. Villagers in the area have reported three sightings of the otter in the valley this year, which conservationists see as a positive sign for the entire local ecosystem. Across the globe, trail cameras have enabled conservationists to locate and identify elusive species, helping them to better protect the planet's biodiversity.

Maintaining our environment and wildlife not only benefits the nature around us but also helps protect and secure our food supply.

In this case, the sighting of the Eurasian otter "could help restore Kashmir's aquatic ecosystem," reported the Express.

