Experts thrilled as trail cameras capture stunning images of elusive species: 'The latest sighting is very significant'

A trail camera set up in a remote forest captured a rare glimpse of a critically endangered cat, fueling hopes for future conservation efforts.

The Creative Conservation Alliance, a Bangladeshi nonprofit, set up cameras in the forests of the Chittagong Hill Tracts. The effort paid off, as the cameras captured stunning shots of a leopard stalking through the woods. As the organization noted, the CHT has the last intact tropical mixed evergreen forest in the nation. The area represents the best hope for the species' continued survival in Bangladesh, per Mongabay.

The images are crucial evidence that the leopards inhabit the forests. "As an extremely rare and secretive species, the latest sighting is very significant," Monirul Khan, a zoologist at Jahangirnagar University, told Phys.org.

Leopards of the Chittagong Hill Tracts! Our field team has recently captured incredible camera trap photos of leopards... Posted by Creative Conservation Alliance on Wednesday, June 25, 2025

As top predators, leopards play a crucial role in their ecosystems by controlling prey populations, which maintains the balance of the food chain and stops overgrazing. They are distributed widely across Africa and Asia. The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists leopards as vulnerable globally; however, in Bangladesh, they are classified as critically endangered.

Their numbers have dwindled because of habitat loss and poaching. Further complicating matters is the presence of armed insurgent groups, which have been in conflict for decades.

The sighting offers a glimmer of hope for a viable leopard population in the CHT. It's a good example of the value of trail cameras to conservation efforts. The devices provide a means of gathering vital information about wildlife and the needs of elusive species in a non-intrusive manner. They're also an important means for generating public awareness and inspiring local action.

The group's social media post sparked hundreds of enthusiastic comments and calls to protect the cats' habitat. "Great news indeed!" one user said. "Chittagong hill track is a biological hotspot. Waiting to see many more new species soon." Another added: "This changes everything! I am astounded! Wow …. Let's take care of this magnificent creature and ensure a sanctuary."

"Nature is full of surprises. A leopard in Chattogram has left me speechless," someone else marvelled, while a fourth commenter left a call to action: "An extraordinary moment captured on camera! The fact that leopards still survive in the deep forests of the Chittagong Hill Tracts reminds us of the critical importance of conserving biodiversity."

