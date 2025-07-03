Trail cameras capture unprecedented footage of endangered creature's unique behavior in forest: 'Had never been observed before'

A livestream of an adorable family of an elusive species caught a never-before-seen behavior by the patriarch.

As the Miami Herald reported, a family of greater gliders became the unwitting stars of a de facto TV show broadcast by WWF Australia.

It's a bit like "The Truman Show" but with fluffy marsupials instead of humans. The family consists of the mother, Pip, the father, Milo, and little Brimi, the joey. The behavior in question was Milo bringing a branch of eucalyptus leaves to Brimi using his tail.

The biologist who set up the camera, Ana Gracanin, explained the moment's significance in a news release shared with McClatchy News: "This unique behaviour had never been observed before, it's also some of the first evidence for paternal care in the species."

As if the heartwarming scene wasn't delightful enough, it ends with tiny Brimi giving Pops an affectionate pat on the head in thanks.

The greater glider is a nocturnal creature that relies on the tree hollows of old-growth forests for shelter. Accordingly, it's susceptible to habitat loss, and its numbers have declined alarmingly in recent years. The Queensland government describes greater gliders as "very cryptic and quiet animals."

One of the wonderful things about trail cameras is the hidden wonders of nature they can capture without intruding on animals' habitats.

The story also demonstrates the value of these cameras in conservation efforts. A critical component in forming effective strategies is a strong understanding of species' unique needs. With trail cameras, it's possible to gain essential insights into the world's most elusive animals.

Moreover, as in this story, the footage can serve as a powerful tool for raising awareness and having uplifting and productive conversations.

WWF Australia's social media post on the footage generated hundreds of comments from delighted viewers and calls for greater protection of the habitat.

One top-rated comment said: "How beautiful! We really have to put a halt to deforestation- and ASAP."

Another added: "So gorgeous. Great footage."

One commenter expressed hope for more precious moments: "Love this, we need more secret insights."

