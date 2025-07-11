Trail cameras capture stunning images of rare bird in ancient desert oasis — here's why it's so important

With so many threats to animal populations and habitats around the world, it sometimes feels like all we hear is bad news. It is easy to forget that dedicated conservationists and scientists are working diligently to protect endangered animals and increase their populations.

In many places, their efforts are working. Conservationists were heartened to report the sighting of a rare Egyptian vulture breeding and feeding its chick in an ancient desert oasis in Saudi Arabia, according to Discover Wildlife. A trail camera captured the rare birds on cliffs in Sharaan National Park.

Egyptian vultures are endangered because of habitat loss, illegal hunting, and poisoning. They are known as exceptionally smart, as they are one of the few bird species that use tools. For instance, they have been observed cracking open eggs with stones.

Researchers are hopeful this is the start of a population increase. They estimate that 50 breeding pairs are currently around Saudi Arabia. The hope is that the cliffs in the park will become a breeding ground for the endangered animals.

Incredibly, this is only one of many reports of rare animals being spotted again. An endangered bird, the dusty tetraka, appeared in Madagascar recently. Trail cameras captured a flock of night parrots in Western Australia. Last summer, for the first time in 500 years, white-tailed eagles were found in Belgium.

Using trail cameras, like the ones that fortuitously captured this Egyptian vulture in Saudi Arabia, is a powerful tool for scientists and conservationists. They allow people to extrapolate the population numbers of endangered species, which are extremely helpful in rehabilitation efforts. They also allow scientists to study certain behaviors of animals they might not otherwise be able to observe.

This is all extremely important because conservation efforts aim to preserve or repair delicate ecosystems that have formed over time.

These efforts are essential to humans as the health and vitality of our food chain are linked to healthy ecosystems, so a win for these animals is a win for us all.

