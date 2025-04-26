Researchers make alarming discovery of widespread contamination in critical lake: 'An urgent need for clear policies'

A new study has analyzed information about the types of microplastics contaminating an "internationally significant wetland" and Egypt's second-largest lake, shedding light on how they got there and what can be done to reduce the pollution.

What's happening?

Local news site Egyptian Streets recently covered a study, published in Scientific Reports, in which scientists sought to understand the distribution, composition, and characteristics of microplastics in Lake Burullus, a critical wetland and protected area on the country's Mediterranean coast.

The microplastics found in the lake might be attributed to everyday items, such as plastic bags, packaging, food and beverage containers, textiles, and fishing gear. The presence of some materials often found in electrical and plumbing supplies suggested the possibility of industrial runoff as a source, with agricultural and urban runoff being other potential sources of the microplastics pollution.

"As plastic pollution worsens, Burullus Lake serves as a stark reminder of the need for sustainable waste management and stronger environmental safeguards," Egyptian Streets reported. The local outlet also noted that the body of water contributes nearly 60 percent of Egypt's fish production (including "commercially valuable species"), supports more than 135 plant species, and functions as an important stop for migratory birds.

Why are microplastics concerning?

Plastic doesn't biodegrade well — it merely breaks down into smaller and smaller pieces, which we call microplastics and which pollute our waterways, soil, and air. They are pervasive and difficult to clean up.

For this reason, they can now be found in many of our foods and drinks as well. One study discovered these tiny plastic particles in more than 90% of protein sources studied, including beef and tofu.

Microplastics can make their way into the bodies of aquatic species, endangering them and the humans who eat them. For instance, a group of researchers found microplastics in the digestive systems of Nile tilapia fish near Khartoum, the capital of Sudan.

While research is ongoing, exposure to microplastics — and even smaller nanoplastics — has been linked to a number of serious health concerns, including reduced blood flow to the brain.

What's being done about microplastics?

Reducing the amount of plastics you use can make a difference for the environment and help to lower your own exposure. One action you can take is to opt for glass and stainless steel bottles and containers instead of the plastic versions.

Some governments are also trying to limit the amount of plastics circulating by enacting legislation banning single-use products. For example, both England and France banned plastic cutlery for most fast food and takeout meals, and the city of Los Angeles banned Styrofoam takeout containers.

Scientists are also looking at various technologies and methods for the removal of microplastics from water sources like Lake Burullus. Teams are investigating possible solutions like a biodegradable foam, drone tech, and even egg whites.

But the researchers in the Lake Burullus study also identified logistical hurdles that they recommend addressing to slow or prevent more contamination. These include the expansion of urban spaces that generate a lot of waste but don't contain easily accessible disposal sites; a lack of infrastructure, including recycling facilities; and "an urgent need for clear policies defining the roles of both the private and informal sectors, alongside a well-structured institutional framework capable of … effective waste management programs," the researchers wrote.

