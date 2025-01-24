Researchers develop drone with teeth to help solve global issue plaguing our oceans — here's how it works

Researchers at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology developed a floating drone with a cutting-edge tooth design that captures stubborn microplastics from water, according to a recent study.

Microplastics are tiny pieces of plastic debris, and they are a global environmental problem, contaminating tap water, oceans, rivers, and lakes around the world. Up to 10 million tons of plastic waste finds its way to oceans every year, according to Conservation International, posing risks to marine life, ecosystems, and even human health.

Plastics are also difficult to remove. They take hundreds of years to break down in nature, requiring human intervention. Even then, conventional water filters often fail to remove microplastics of varying shapes and sizes, and they can clog easily.

The floating drone aims to resolve that issue. Developed by Dr. Seong Jin Kim and Dr. Myoung-Woon Moon, the drone uses water-attracting, or hydrophilic, "teeth" that rely on surface tension to collect microplastics ranging from 1 micrometer to 4 millimeters, which is no bigger than a sesame seed. This approach eliminates clogging while achieving over 80% recovery efficiency for plastics like expanded polystyrene, polypropylene, and polyethylene. Those are found in Styrofoam, takeout containers, and plastic grocery bags, respectively.

The heart of the technology lies in its hydrophilic ratchet structure. These specially designed teeth create a tiny "water bridge" that traps microplastics and holds them in place. The drone, which moves autonomously across water surfaces, can purify oceans, lakes, and rivers in real-time, almost like a robotic vacuum cleaner for water.

The drone's technology can also be applied to "stationary systems such as water treatment filters" in aquaculture farms, Dr. Moon said in a post on Tech Xplore. Beyond cleaning large bodies of water, this system could become a practical household solution, helping to safeguard drinking water while reducing reliance on single-use plastic bottles.

Eliminating microplastics from bodies of water can prevent marine organisms from ingesting harmful materials and protect food chains. As a result, humans are less likely to eat seafood riddled with plastics, improving health by minimizing the potential for chemicals to enter blood streams. Reducing waste can also clean up coastlines and preserve phytoplankton that absorb carbon dioxide, mitigating climate change.

The teethed drone joins a growing list of technologies that aim to combat plastic pollution. In 2019, non-profit The Ocean Cleanup deployed a plastic-removal system in a polluted Bangkok river that has removed more than 6.6 million pounds of trash. Scientists at the University of Alabama discovered a way to use ammonia-derived compounds to break down plastics. Everyday products like water bottles and grocery bags come in plastic-free options.

While it's unclear if the microplastic-hunting drones will ever be commercialized, they highlight just how innovative tech can help clean up the planet.

