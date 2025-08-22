Wildlife rescuers respond after baby bobcat found suffering from heartbreaking malady: ''We do see a lot of ... poisoning'"

Rescue personnel have successfully treated a bobcat for poisoning in New England.

According to Fox Weather, the Newhouse Wildlife Rescue organization in Massachusetts received a rescued bobcat that was suffering from the effects of rat poison.

The nearby Wildlife Clinic of Rhode Island reached out to see if it could take care of the 8-to-10-week-old bobcat, as it had another bobcat kitten that could benefit from socializing.

The exchange was made, and the Rhode Island team began its care regimen. Upon closer inspection, it also found an older femur fracture, indicating a car accident at some point. Vitamin K was administered to counteract the rodenticide.

Poisoning of wildlife by anticoagulant rodenticide is a tragically common occurrence. The indiscriminate poison causes animals that ingest it to suffer from hemorrhaging and eventual death.

"We do see a lot of rodenticide poisoning in many of our mammals," said Blaine Hymel, lead wildlife veterinarian at the Wildlife Clinic of Rhode Island, per Fox Weather.

Rodenticide use causes wide ecological damage. Turkey vultures, raptors, and magpies have all been inadvertent victims of rodenticides. Damaging their numbers has wide-reaching effects on related predator and prey populations.

All-natural rat repellent is an option at home, but full-scale solutions will require state bans and innovative alternatives, like rodent contraception.

If you're interested in taking local action, rescue organizations often take volunteers and donations. Volunteer.gov is one source that can help you find opportunities in your neighborhood related to your interests.

As of late July, the two bobcats at the Wildlife Clinic of Rhode Island were socializing well over the course of their treatment. Caretakers were actually aiming to maximize their unfriendliness, lest the kittens imprint on humans and become unable to survive on their own in the wild.

"Though they're still young, their wild instincts are strong, and that's exactly what we want to see in rehab," the Wildlife Clinic wrote in a Facebook post. "We love their sass … from a safe distance."

