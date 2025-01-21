Scientists make disturbing new discovery after analyzing blood of vultures: 'The tip of the iceberg'

Despite California's statewide bans on toxic mouse and rat poison use, traces of these poisons are still being found in non-target wildlife species — specifically, turkey vultures — in the Southern California area, the Raptor Research Foundation reported via Phys.org.

What happened?

A recent study published in the Journal of Raptor Research late last year found that of 27 turkey vultures spanning a large area of Southern California, at least three were found to be exposed to anticoagulant rodenticides (ARs).

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, first-generation ARs were developed to help control pests and rodents before 1970, including rodenticides such as chlorophacinone, diphacinone, and warfarin. Second-generation ARs (SGARs), which came after in the 1970s, were much more potent, requiring only one-day feeding instead of multiple, to be effective. As SGARs are more potent, they are more toxic and remain in animal tissue longer.

In 2019, California passed legislation banning SGARs — made effective in 2020.

The above study analyzed blood samples of turkey vultures in Southern California before and after the legislation ban — 11 turkey vultures before and 16 after.

"Our study suggests that the exposure risk of turkey vultures to ARs persisted after the recent bans were implemented," the study authors wrote in the published journal.

Why are anticoagulant rodenticides concerning?

Anticoagulant rodenticides, or toxic rodent poison, threaten other wildlife animals, pets, and humans not meant to be targeted by the product.

"Rat poison … has led to suffering and death for birds, hawks, foxes and so many other innocent wildlife," Lisa Owens Viani, director of Raptors Are The Solution, said in a Center for Biological Diversity press release.

The toxins, which remain in animal tissue, travel up the food chain, disproportionately affecting predators at the top of the food web, as seen in turkey vultures and North American bobcats. While some of these wildlife animals are not at particular risk of being endangered, a few of California's raptor species are at-risk and protected: the Burrowing Owl and the California Condor.

Aside from poisoning wildlife, ARs can indirectly harm pets and humans as the poison is toxic to breathe in, the National Pesticide Information Center confirmed.

"The presence of rodenticides in the blood of a few individuals is just the tip of the iceberg and demonstrates that these compounds are still out there," the study lead author, Dr. Miguel D. Saggese, said, per Phys.org.

What can I do to help?

Harmful rodenticides must be limited, if not banned completely, to protect non-targeted wildlife species and others from toxic poisoning or death. There are safer alternatives you can use in your home to effectively control pests and rodents. Try snap traps, live traps, zap traps, or owl boxes to treat and prevent rodents in your home.

By rejecting toxic rodenticides, you use your purchasing power for good. You divert profits and funds from the corporations that produce these harmful toxins that affect innocent wildlife species.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.